I take my granddaughter to daycare camp every morning. I saw something hanging in a tree and thought it was a flower. A few moments later 4-year-old granddaughter said look Granny there’s trash in the tree can we go look at it? We got out of the car went to the tree and to our great surprise there was a heart. My granddaughter was so excited. I got it out of the tree and gave it to her. We went back to the car and I read the label to her. Olivia said Granny this is the first time I have ever found a heart in a tree. I explained it was a gift for her because she found it. She said to me, this will look so pretty on a Christmas tree.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO