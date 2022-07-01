ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Visa rules to be eased for young people travelling between UK and New Zealand

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FZt9_0gS0Y8IP00

More opportunities will be available for younger people to travel between the UK and New Zealand to live and work.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Kiwi counterpart Jacinda Ardern signed an agreement to extend the Youth Mobility and Working Holiday schemes.

The maximum age limit for applicants will be raised from 30 to 35, and the maximum length of time people can stay in the host country will be increased from various durations to three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411SLf_0gS0Y8IP00
Jacinda Ardern visited London for talks with Boris Johnson (John Sibley/PA) (PA Wire)

The reciprocal visa schemes are aimed at giving people a better understanding of each country.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Travelling, living and working overseas can be a wonderfully enriching experience.

“The UK loves to welcome Kiwis on their travels here, while thousands of Brits have made the similarly life-changing journey to the Southern Hemisphere.

“Today’s improvements to our visa schemes will give even more young Brits and New Zealanders the opportunity to develop their skills, make life-long connections and contribute to their host country.”

Ms Ardern, who is in London for talks with Mr Johnson, said: “Kiwis have long advocated for improvements to working holiday visas. We are so pleased to have reached this agreement today.

“I was one of many Kiwis to enjoy living and working in the UK, and we look forward to offering Brits the same wonderful experience in New Zealand.”

More information on the enhancement to the schemes will be announced next year.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Germany and Ireland Tell UK: No Justification for Breaking Brexit Deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany and Ireland on Sunday told Britain there was no legal or political justification for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to override parts of the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland. The British parliament is considering a new law which would unilaterally change customs arrangements between...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

House of Lords erupts into laughter as minister comments on upholding public standards

Laughter echoed through the House of Lords on Tuesday (5 June) as a minister's statement on upholding public standards was read out amid fresh scandal in the Conservative Party.A letter shared by former top civil servant Lord McDonald claims the government are “not telling the truth” about allegations over former Tory MP Chris Pincher’s conduct.Lord True read out a statement from Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis which said "We are fortunate in this country to have a sophisticated and robust system for upholding public standards" as peers around him chuckled.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
newschain

Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province, his troops escalated their offensive in neighbouring Donetsk, prompting the governor to urge more than a quarter of a million residents to evacuate. Gov Pavlo Kyrylenko said that getting the 350,000 people remaining in Donetsk...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#New Zealanders#A Visa#Kiwi#Working Holiday#Brits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer vows no freedom of movement under plan to ‘make Brexit work’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will vow not to take the UK back into the single market or restore freedom of movement as he sets out his plan to “make Brexit work”.He will use a speech on Monday to say a government under his leadership would not join a customs union with the EU, in maintaining the hard Brexit deal brokered by Boris Johnson.Instead the opposition leader will pledge to make the existing “poor deal” work by first fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol, which the Prime Minister is threatening to override.In a behind-closed-doors speech for the Centre for European...
POLITICS
The Independent

Northern Ireland Protocol Bill expected in Lords before October – Baroness Smith

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is expected to reach the House of Lords before October, Baroness Smith has said.Labour’s House of Lords leader said anger is building at the Bill, and accused the Government of “taking its eye off the ball” over Northern Ireland.Some have contended that the Bill breaks international law by seeking to override sections of the protocol.Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, have warned there is “no legal or political justification for unilateral action”.Boris Johnson negotiated this deal. He negotiated the protocol. He told us it would protect the Good Friday...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tonnes of food going unpicked on British farms ‘due to foreign labour shortage’

A shortage in the number of workers on British farms has left tonnes of food unpicked, the agriculture industry has warned. Decreasing seasonal work visas granted by the Home Office, delays in processing them, and a significant fall in the number of Ukrainian workers coming to the UK following Russia’s invasion has all resulted farms losing hundreds of thousands of pounds in their harvests. Derek Wilkinson, managing director of Sandfield Farms, part of the G’s fresh produce group, said labour shortages had cost around £250,000 of his asparagus and spring onion crop farmed in Worcestershire. “If we haven’t got...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Britain ‘at war with America over Ireland and Brexit’, says Gordon Brown

The UK is "at war" with the United States over Ireland and Brexit, Gordon Brown has said.The former Labour prime minister said Boris Johnson's government would never be able to sign a trade deal with the US until the issues were solved.It comes as Boris Johnson escalates the row over the territory with controversial new legislation.Many Democrats in the US Congress see themselves as the guardians of Good Friday Agreement, which ended the Troubles.They have taken a dim view of what they see as UK brinkmanship over the border with the republic, which is related to Brexit."We're at war with...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tell us: are you house swapping in the UK this summer?

Rising costs mean many will be unable to afford to get away this summer, particularly as the price of holidaying in the UK has jumped since the pandemic. However, there are ways to avoid spending a fortune on accommodation, with a number of websites enabling users to stay at someone else’s home while they’re away.
ECONOMY
9to5Mac

TikTok shopping plans for US abandoned after disastrous UK experiment

TikTok shopping proved wildly popular in Asia, but plans to bring it to the US have been abandoned after a disastrous experience in the UK. The UK launch was handled so badly that around half the staff working on the project walked out, and the exec in charge had to be replaced after deciding that he ‘didn’t believe’ in UK employment law …
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

‘Is it a U-turn?’: what Keir Starmer has said about Brexit redress

Keir Starmer felt so strongly about the Brexit referendum result in June 2016 that he quit as a junior shadow minister under Jeremy Corbyn. A few months later he returned to the Labour frontbench as shadow Brexit secretary and spent the next four years campaigning to mitigate the result, which he described as “catastrophic”, while at the same time retaining voters in “red wall” constituencies.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy