Butterfly nails are a popular choice for spring and summer manicures. The nail-art trend is completely customizable. Butterfly nails have a long list of celebrity fans. Smiley faces, chrome colors, and airbrushed finishes make one thing clear: the '90s and 2000s are back in full swing. The recent resurgence of butterfly nails is even more proof. The trend, which has been given a stamp of approval by Kylie Jenner, will have you running to the salon ASAP.

