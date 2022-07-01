U.S. Is Sending More Gas to Europe Than Ever Before
The European Union may still struggle to meet demand despite much higher imports of U.S. liquefied natural...www.newsweek.com
In the US, the export has caused the natural gas bills to increase. Along with that bill increase, US citizens can also expect their monthly electric bills to steeply increase as almost 40% of US power plants use natural gas as fuel. Supply and Demand business principle. The Demand is from exports to other countries driving up the price.
Another great example of the democrats liking Europe more then their own citizens. When will the democrats decide Americans matter?
the US is exporting 90% of the oil being produced by the United States. we have a surplus of fuel that we could be using to improve supply and demand right here. but that's not part of the liberal World Order and the new green deal both policies intended to destroy prosperity and capitalism here in the United States.
