U.S. Is Sending More Gas to Europe Than Ever Before

By Darragh Roche
 4 days ago
The European Union may still struggle to meet demand despite much higher imports of U.S. liquefied natural...

Robert Mendick
3d ago

In the US, the export has caused the natural gas bills to increase. Along with that bill increase, US citizens can also expect their monthly electric bills to steeply increase as almost 40% of US power plants use natural gas as fuel. Supply and Demand business principle. The Demand is from exports to other countries driving up the price.

Dru
3d ago

Another great example of the democrats liking Europe more then their own citizens. When will the democrats decide Americans matter?

Steve Burk
2d ago

the US is exporting 90% of the oil being produced by the United States. we have a surplus of fuel that we could be using to improve supply and demand right here. but that's not part of the liberal World Order and the new green deal both policies intended to destroy prosperity and capitalism here in the United States.

Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
Vladimir Putin
Fatih Birol
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
Europe
Energy Industry
Russia
