ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

More than half a billion pounds in public money paid to rogue housing providers in just one city

By Simon Murphy and May Bulman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLxvU_0gS0WssI00

More than half a billion pounds in public money has been paid to rogue housing providers in the country’s largest local authority in just four years, it can be revealed.

An investigation by The Independent and openDemocracy has found that £555.1m in housing benefit has been handed out in Birmingham since 2018/19 to 18 providers of “exempt accommodation ” that have been named and shamed by the regulator.

Concerns have been raised that, while the providers are not-for-profit, bosses are able to exploit a loophole in regulations to cash in.

In Birmingham, the biggest provider, Reliance Social Housing - chaired by a former junior school headteacher and paid nearly £90.1m in 2021/22 – was warned by the Regulator of Social Housing that it had not been given assurance that the arrangements entered into by the community interest company “are not inappropriately advancing the interests of third parties”.

The figures, obtained from Birmingham City Council, include funds paid to providers subject to judgements or notices by the Regulator of Social Housing for both “general needs” as well as supported exempt accommodation. The council did not provide a breakdown for what proportion each represents.

The exemption means the supported accommodation  - which houses women fleeing domestic violence, care leavers, homeless people, those with substance abuse issues and prison leavers - does not have to abide by a cap on housing benefit, allowing providers to pocket higher rates.

Reliance Social Housing has been paid £161.1m housing benefit in Birmingham in just four years. In 2018/19, it received £2.3m - rising to nearly £90.1m in 2021/22. Mohammed Sajjid Sarwar, whose Facebook page shows him posing with a BMW motorcycle, chairs the community interest company.

It was subject to a regulatory notice by the social housing watchdog published in October last year, which detailed how the provider “transfers a very significant amount of the rent and service charge income it receives to third party managing agents on an ongoing basis”.

It added, “evidence we have received from Reliance demonstrates a weak contracting environment and the regulator does not have assurance Reliance has effective systems in place to give it sufficient oversight of these payments”. In a withering assessment, the watchdog judged Reliance “does not adequately reconcile and monitor the payments made to third parties with evidence that the services are being provided to its tenants”, adding: “As a result, there is a risk of third party managing agents not providing the services being claimed, or that services and housing management practices are inappropriate.”

The notice warned: “The regulator has not received sufficient assurance that the arrangements entered into by Reliance are not inappropriately advancing the interests of third parties or that taxpayers’ interests and the reputation of the sector are being safeguarded.”

Reliance Social Housing said: “Reliance Social Housing has implemented a robust action plan to ensure it is fulfilling strategic objectives and regulatory compliance to the satisfaction of the Regulator for Social Housing.

“We are actively engaging with the Regulator and working in an open and transparent dialogue dating back to November last year. During this period, we have provided them with evidence detailing our governance, procedures and operations.

“We are also working with Birmingham City Council’s exempt accommodation team, which includes West Midlands Police, to ensure the quality of service and support is meeting the required standards.

“We will continue to work with the Regulator and Birmingham City Council to ensure they are fully aware of the high standards we hold ourselves to.”

Another provider, Sustain (UK) Ltd, was handed a regulatory judgment in 2019 which stated: “The regulator has concluded on the basis of reactive engagement that Sustain does not meet our governance requirements.” Since 2018/19, it has received £87.5m in housing benefit in Birmingham. Sustain did not provide a statement.

In a statement, Birmingham City Council said that “the amount paid out in Housing Benefit (HB) reflects the size of the sector in Birmingham and the rules and caveats under which we have to operate as a local authority. The rules around awarding HB are separate from those of the Regulator of Social Housing in terms of making payments to landlords on behalf of their tenants.

“A housing provider may be under investigation or sanction from the Regulator, but whilst it remains a Registered Social Landlord, HB can continue to be awarded providing the tenant is entitled to benefit. Individual housing benefit claims are paid on behalf of The Department of Work and Pensions under housing benefit legislation. In most cases the payments are made directly by the council to the landlord on behalf of the citizen.

“These cover housing related costs only, the citizens are entitled to these payments through legislation. They are payments to individuals on low incomes in need of care and support, the landlord receiving the housing benefit on the tenants [sic] behalf.”

A government spokesperson said: “It is appalling that rogue landlords are exploiting the supported housing system to profit from housing vulnerable people who need help to live independently.

“That’s why we recently announced our intention to bring forward new laws as soon as possible to crack down on rogue landlords, protect vulnerable residents and give councils stronger powers to intervene.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Disabled benefits claimants ‘waiting months for £300m in delayed payments’

Disabled benefits claimants are waiting almost half a year on average to be awarded their first payment, with an estimated £300 million of vital funds being held up, research suggests.Working-age claimants are waiting five months for a decision after applying for disability benefits, according to a briefing paper by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).The research institute said this “likely contributes” to the link between disability and deprivation, with disabled people making up nearly half (44%) of the most deprived working-age adults in the UK.It comes as separate research by Citizens Advice estimates that disabled claimants are waiting for almost...
U.K.
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Benefit#Birmingham City Council#Uk
The Independent

Students warned about ‘new phenomenon’ of needle spiking in nightclubs

First-year university students will be warned about the risk of needle spiking in nightclubs through a new government ad campaign.The Home Office has said it is looking into launching the campaign at the start of the new academic year in September to urge students to stay vigilant.It comes after the number of students reporting being spiked with needles surged around the same time last year.Research by student publication The Tab, cited by the government, found that 11 per cent of students surveyed said they had been spiked.The survey, which involved 23,000 students from 19 universities, found that of those who...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Famous British goods could lose out under UK-Australia deal

Some famous British goods could lose out under the UK trade deal with Australia, a Commons committee has said.The International Trade Committee Chair criticised “flat-footed” Government negotiating tactics, as cross-party MPs flagged concerns that household-name British products are set to lose out under the first full trade deal to be signed since Brexit.The Department of International Trade (DIT) hit back at that criticism, accusing the committee of “fundamentally misunderstanding” the trade deal provisions and stressing that protections do indeed exist aside from so-called “geographic indications”.The deal has been heralded by the Government as the first negotiated from scratch since leaving...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Don’t pretend Australia Brexit trade deal will have ‘noticeable’ benefits, MPs tell government

The government should not pretend a new Brexit trade deal with Australia will have "noticeable" benefits for consumers, a cross-party parliamentary committee has warned. In a landmark report the international trade committee said ministers should be wary of overselling the "modest" gains from the free trade agreement.MPs said the removal of tariffs from food products would likely only cut prices by a few pence and "will not make any noticeable difference at supermarket tills".The government's own impact assessment predicts a very small economic gain from the agreement of just 0.08 per cent of GDP over a 20 year period.The...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Drivers hit by record monthly hike in petrol prices

Motorists were hit by a record monthly hike in petrol prices in June.RAC analysis shows the average cost of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts rose by 16.6p last month, from 174.8p to 191.4p.That is the highest monthly increase in records dating back to 2000.The surge in prices added more than £9 to the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family petrol car.Not a day in June went by when petrol prices didn’t go upSimon Williams, RACAverage diesel prices rose by 15.6p per litre, ending the month at 199.1p.The RAC said higher pump prices were expected at the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

729K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy