Nativa Spa’s Body Creams Make Me Smell Heavenly

“There really was no masterplan,” says Sassi Holford of her extraordinary journey to becoming one of the UK’s most established independent bridal designers. She was just 18 when a friend from her local village who was short on cash to pay for her wedding asked if she could make her a dress. Holford, who had dabbled in the craft but had no formal experience, agreed, unintentionally securing her first ever customer. Others in the village saw and loved the results, and within six months she had made another five dresses. “After that, I got in my car and drove to Exeter to sell more pieces, then to London, and before I knew it I was selling in Liberty’s,” she recalls.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 29 DAYS AGO