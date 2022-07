What do you look for in a beauty brand? It's a topic of conversation with answers that vary, depending on who you ask. As the beauty community grows, we're seeing more Indigenous-owned beauty brands launch in hopes of creating a space where the Indigenous youth not only feel represented but seen. Inspired by their traditional garments and vibrant color patterns from their native upbringing, their culture is seen throughout these Indigenous-owned beauty brands' packaging and formulations — infusing their products with both tradition and culture.

