Skin Care

Hero’s Stick-On Skin Care for Dark Spots

By Angela Trakoshis
Allure
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHero Mighty Patch Micropoint for Dark Spots are ideal for anyone dealing with hyperpigmentation, like myself. When I apply one of the brightening vitamin C-infused dots on a dark spot before going to...

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

