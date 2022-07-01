PCA Skin Rebalance Daily Moisturizer Coddles Skin All Summer Long

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Everyone has their go-to hairstyle for when their hair just isn't cooperating. For me, it's a high ponytail that calls for a few hair ties and the Tancho High-Grade Hair Stick. If you haven't heard of this Japanese hair-care brand before, don't worry; I hadn't either. It was during one of my casual nighttime scrolls through TikTok that I came across user Arielle Lorre's video, which put this affordable, Japanese hair wax on the map. Lorre shared in her TikTok that, while getting her hair done, hairstylist Irinel de León revealed the Tancho High-Grade Hair Stick was the secret sauce to creating the chic, slicked-back, off-duty model hairstyle — a signature for both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

HAIR CARE ・ 15 HOURS AGO