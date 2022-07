Click here to read the full article. British comedian, actor and screenwriter Jamie Demetriou, winner of four BAFTAs for Channel 4/HBO Max sitcom “Stath Lets Flats,” has inked a creative partnership with BBC Studios. The multi-year agreement will see Demetriou co-develop and co-produce new projects through BBC Studios’ production scripted portfolio and his own People Day Limited. In “Stath Lets Flats,” written by and starring Demetriou, he plays a chaotic but well-meaning Greek-Cypriot lettings agent. BBC Studios is the international distributor of the show and has introduced it to audiences in markets like the U.S., Canada, Australia and Greece. Jonathan Blyth, director...

