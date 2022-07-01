Davis Cup: Andy Murray 'really keen' on return for Great Britain in Glasgow
Andy Murray is "really keen" to play for Great Britain when the Davis Cup returns to Glasgow in September, captain Leon Smith has revealed. The former world number one was inspirational in 2015 when GB won the event for the first time since 1936. The 35-year-old made his Davis...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Campaigners wearing T-shirts with the question "Where is Peng Shuai?" were confronted by Wimbledon security staff. The group of four men arrived at SW19 on Monday morning after queuing...
Jelena Ostapenko has been fined $10,000 (£8,400) for "unsportsmanlike conduct" following her fourth-round defeat to Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon. The Latvian, French Open champion in 2017, knocked over her chair with a water bottle after the 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points. Ostapenko, 25,...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Nick Kyrgios will attempt to reach a first Grand Slam singles quarter-final since 2015 when he opens play on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Monday. The 27-year-old was called a...
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both been fined for their conduct during their fiery Wimbledon encounter. Kyrgios must pay $4,000 (£3,300) for an audible obscenity while Tsitsipas was given a $10,000 (£8,250) fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. Tsitsipas received two warnings for hitting a ball into the Court...
Briton Savannah Marshall will challenge Claressa Shields for the undisputed middleweight championship at the O2 Arena in London on 10 September. Marshall holds the WBO title, while American Shields is the WBC, IBF, WBA and Ring magazine champion. Like Shields, Marshall is undefeated in 12 pro fights, but has 10...
Rory McIlroy says players that have joined the LIV Golf series should not be allowed to compete on other tours. On Monday, England's Ian Poulter was informed he could play at this week's Scottish Open after an appeal against his ban was upheld. Poulter was among those barred by the...
All-rounder Moeen Ali has called time on his long association with Worcestershire after deciding to rejoin Warwickshire this summer.The 35-year-old came through the Warwickshire ranks and made his first-class debut there in 2005 before joining the Pears the following year.Ali has been with Worcestershire ever since, playing almost 350 games across all formats, scoring more than 13,000 runs and taking over 300 wickets.The Birmingham-born all-rounder has won three trophies during that time, including the 2018 Vitality Blast title, and is now returning to Warwickshire.Yorkshire had made a move for Ali but he has signed a three-year white-ball contract with his...
Carlos Sainz claimed the British Grand Prix last weekend on a hugely eventful Sunday which all started with Zhou Guanyu surviving a horror opening-lap crash just before protesters invaded the track at Silverstone.The race finale was a tale of tyre-swapping, late overtaking and a long-awaited win for the Spanish driver on his 150th F1 start, as he edged past Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who eventually dropped off the podium spots.Sergio Perez climbed from the back of the queue to finish second, while Lewis Hamilton claimed his second podium place of the season to finish third in front of over 140,000 fans.Attention now begins to turn to another back-to-back race week and the Austrian Grand Prix, with Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Sainz leading the way in the drivers championship. It’s the second sprint race of the season at the Red Bull Ring, as the 2022 Formula One season looks to take another turn.Follow all the reaction to the Silverstone race as we look ahead to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix:
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Wimbledon marked 100 years of its Centre Court on Sunday with a musical celebration and a parade of former champions. Eight-time men's champion Roger Federer, who is not playing...
A young rugby fan has run more than 700km (434m) to raise funds for the hospice that cared for his grandmother. Eleven-year-old Toby ran 1km (0.62m) for every point conceded by Bristol Bears during the rugby season. He has raised more than £19,000 for St Peter's Hospice in Bristol.
