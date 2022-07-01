ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis Cup: Andy Murray 'really keen' on return for Great Britain in Glasgow

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Murray is "really keen" to play for Great Britain when the Davis Cup returns to Glasgow in September, captain Leon Smith has revealed. The former world number one was inspirational in 2015 when GB won the event for the first time since 1936. The 35-year-old made his Davis...

