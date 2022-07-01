ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena Headey is being sued over her cut ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ role

By Ella Kemp
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame Of Thrones actor Lena Headey is reportedly being sued over her cut role in Thor: Love And Thunder. Variety reports that the actor is being sued by her former UK agency Troika for $1.5million, related to unpaid commission fees across a number of projects. According to Troika, the...

