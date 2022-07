I know what you're probably thinking. "You definitely can't turn left on red in Montana." And in normal circumstances, you'd be absolutely correct. Even with a green light, it's the law in Montana for left-turning drivers to yield the right-of-way to those turning right and going straight from the other direction. But, what if I told you that it's actually legal to turn left on red, but only in certain circumstances?

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO