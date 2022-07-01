July 4th weekend updates: SR 85 south of Why reopened

Packed highways and congested Valley airports were expected as many Arizonans began their celebrations for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Phoenix skies were expected to be mostly clear for Independence Day fireworks according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix. Temperatures were expected to range between 100 and 102 degrees around 5 p.m., dropping to the low 90s by 10 p.m.

Chances of storms were only expected in the Flagstaff area, while sunny skies and high temperatures were forecasted through Monday for the Phoenix area.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said that while some Arizona highways would have lane restrictions for improvement projects, none will be fully closed in an effort to limit impacts on highway travel.

Despite a tradition of setting off fireworks around the holiday, many Valley cities have canceled firework celebrations citing supply chain issues . Phoenix, Chandler and Tempe, among others, have been forced to switch up their festivities because of the issues.

Follow coverage of the Fourth of July weekend in Arizona by Republic reporters here.

Fireworks : Tips to stay safe | Canceled events | Travel rush | Arizona events

5 p.m. Monday: State Route 85 south of Why reopens

State Route 85 about 20 miles south of Why reopened Monday afternoon after a nearly three hour closure due to a serious crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

"There may be delays in the area," the department said in a tweet. "Please give these time to clear if you encounter them."

The department first tweeted about the closure just after noon on Monday. The initial tweet indicated only the southbound lanes were closed , but eventually the highway was closed in both directions, according to the department.

It was reopened at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday.

— Chelsea Curtis

4 p.m. Monday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over Phoenix

Skies over Phoenix remained mostly clear Monday afternoon and into the evening with a slight chance of rain, according to the Phoenix National Weather Service.

The 10% to 20% of rain, thunder and gusts come from storms in Gila and Pinal counties, where some rain had fallen by Monday late afternoon.

Temperature highs ranged between 99 to 104 degrees around Phoenix but were expected to drop around the low to mid-90s by the evening.

— Miguel Torres

2:30 p.m. Monday: State Route 85 south of Why closed

State Route 85 about 20 miles south of Why was closed on Monday after a serious crash, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The department first tweeted about the closure just after noon on Monday. The initial tweet indicated the southbound lanes were closed .

It's unclear how long the closure would be in effect.

— Chelsea Curtis

5 p.m. Sunday: US 93 northbound reopens

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of U.S. 93 have reopened near milepost 42 in Dolan Springs after a crash caused traffic delays in the area.

— Haleigh Kochanski

4 p.m. Sunday: Dry, cloudy, and slightly below normal temperatures expected on Independence Day

Mostly dry conditions will remain through Independence Day weekend in Phoenix and low desert terrain, while monsoon thunderstorm activity is possible for the high terrain of Eastern Arizona.

Near to slightly below normal temperatures are likely through midweek. The high temperature on Monday is expected to reach 103 degrees, with a low temperature of 86 degrees and partly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

"A fairly dry pattern will prevail through this upcoming week, with a slight chance of isolated t-storms confined mainly to southern Gila County," said the National Weather Service in a tweet on Sunday regarding areas of South-Central Arizona, including Maricopa, Southern Gila and Northern Pinal Counties.

By Friday and through the weekend, a warming trend will bring "warm to well above normal" temperatures to the Valley.

— Haleigh Kochanski

2 p.m. Sunday: US 93 northbound closed in Dolan Springs

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of U.S. 93 are closed in Dolan Springs due to a crash at milepost 42.

Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternative route.

While the southbound lanes remain open, there is no estimated time for when the northbound lanes will reopen.

— Haleigh Kochanski

11:30 a.m. Sunday: I-10 westbound reopens at Dysart

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are now open at Dysart Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was due to a crash. There are no residual delays. The eastbound lanes were unaffected.

— Lillian Boyd

9:45 a.m. Sunday: Westbound I-10 lanes closed at Dysart Road

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at Dysart Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a crash. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

— Lillian Boyd

8 p.m. Saturday: Crashes on Loops 202 and 303

Saturday evening saw a few crashes that closed and slowed traffic down on Loop 303 and Loop 202.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, at around 7:30 p.m., a crash on Loop 202 near Center Parkway blocked the right lane causing some slowdowns in the area. Another crash blacked right lanes on Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Clear skies kept Saturday temperature highs at around 104 degrees with lows at around 80 degrees with winds around 5 to 10 mph according to Phoenix National Weather Service. Sunday is expected to reach a high of 107 degrees.

— Miguel Torres

Noon Saturday: Crashes block lanes on state highways

Delays and lane closures caused by car crashes are affecting Loop 202, Loop 101, and Interstate 17, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A crash on Loop 202 was blocking the westbound right and center lanes near Grand Canal after 52nd Street.

Another collision on the right shoulder of Loop 101 was blocking some of the right northbound lanes near Maryland Avenue.

The left northbound lane of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road, south of Cordes Lakes, also remained closed for about an hour.

The crash was cleared around 11:30, yet heavy traffic is backing up the highway until milepost 227 near Daisy Mountain Drive, ADOT said.

ADOT advised drivers to prepare for delays and stay informed about roadway conditions.

— Laura Daniella Sepulveda.

10:15 a.m. Saturday: SR 260 closed near Heber-Overgaard for holiday parade

A portion of State Route 260 will be closed from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday for a local Independence Day parade, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure will affect the highway between mileposts 305, near Stone Bridge Trail, and 308, near Mogollon Drive.

Vehicles can take detour routes on local streets, ADOT said.

The parade was organized by the Heber-Overgaard Chamber of Commerce, which has a permit from the state to hold the parade and other events throughout the holiday weekend.

ADOT said drivers passing through the area should prepare for approximately 15 extra minutes while the parade is taking place.

— Laura Daniella Sepulveda

2:30 p.m. Friday: DUI task forces in place for the holiday weekend

Valley agencies will conduct DUI task forces Friday through the Fourth of July, according to a news release from Scottsdale Police.

Participating agencies include Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale and Salt River police departments. The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will also partake in patrolling efforts.

"The goal of the officers assigned to the Task Force is to contact those drivers that have made the disastrous decision to drive impaired and remove them from the roadway before they hurt themselves or others," the Scottsdale police department said.

Police advise drivers to use other forms of transportation if they plan on drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana.

— Laura Daniella Sepulveda

10 a.m. Friday: Highways see some restrictions but no closures

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that while some Arizona highways will have lane restrictions for improvement projects, none will be fully closed during the Fourth of July weekend.

The agency said in a blog post on Tuesday that southbound traffic on Interstate 17 will be narrowed to one lane in various areas for a pavement improvement project along a 30-mile stretch south of Interstate 40 in Flagstaff.

State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona is also alternating traffic one direction at a time in the “Switchbacks” area thanks to a highway improvement project and northbound U.S. 93 at the Kabba Wash Bridge south of I-40 has been reduced to one lane for a bridge project.

ADOT warns that travelers should account for additional travel time in their schedule as holiday traffic and lane restrictions in other work zones could extend time on the road. It also recommends travelers pack extra water, a first-aid kit, blankets, extra batteries a fully-charged cellphone and charger.

— Perry Vandell

9:30 a.m. Friday: US 60 ramp closed at Mesa Drive

Unknown debris was blocking the westbound lanes of U.S. 60, forcing the exit ramp at Mesa Drive to close, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The two right lanes were temporarily closed. All lanes were open as of 9:20 a.m, according to an ADOT update.

There is no estimated time to reopen the exit ramp.

Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area.

— Laura Daniella Sepulveda

6 a.m. Friday: Weather forecast shows sunny skies in the triple digits

Valley residents should expect clear and sunny skies with highs between 104 and 106 degrees between Friday and Monday while lows are expected to stay between 84 and 86 degrees according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone retreating to Flagstaff for the holiday weekend should expect significantly cooler temperatures with highs and lows ranging between 78 to 81 degrees and 53 to 54 degrees respectively.

The weather service forecasts Flagstaff to have a 40% chance of thunderstorms on Friday with mostly clear skies through Monday.

— Perry Vandell

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: July 4th weekend updates: SR 85 south of Why reopened