Environmentalists concerned about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling on WV v. EPA

The Supreme Court decided on a case that could have a significant impact on eastern Kentucky. The 6-to-3 decision from the Court cuts the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency. This is a blow to the government’s ability to fight climate change.

Environmentalists are upset by the decision. Ashley Wilmes is the Director of the Kentucky Resources Council. She summed up what happened.

‘Basically the Supreme Court has just taken away this huge tool that would end these regulatory provisions under the clean air act that allow the EPA to use its authority,” explained Wilmes.

She is disappointed with the decision.

“To me, the fact the Supreme Court agreed to take this case really showed they wanted to push through as quickly as possible, their sort of deregulation agenda. I feel like this case was about pulling the rug out from the EPA,” Wilmes said.

She said it’s concerning because while it will probably extend the life of fossil fuel burning facilities, it will also increase the amount of greenhouse gas emissions they produce.