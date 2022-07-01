Kentucky conservatives praise Supreme Court ruling on EPA

The Supreme Court decision regarding the EPA Thursday got the attention of environmentalists across the country. In Kentucky, the state’s Attorney General and senior U.S. Senator praised the ruling.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron had filed an amicus brief with West Virginia in its case against the Environmental Protection Agency. In a tweet Cameron said Supreme Court ruling is a win for Kentucky and prevents the EPA from doing irreparable harm to the coal industry.

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell issued a statement saying the Court gave the power back to the people. He says the decision will free Kentucky’s power producers to provide their customers with cheaper, more reliable electricity.

The Supreme Court’s conservatives outvoted the liberal justices 6-to-3 in favor of West Virginia.