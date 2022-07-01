ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky conservatives praise Supreme Court ruling on EPA

WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhTma_0gS0RwaF00

The Supreme Court decision regarding the EPA Thursday got the attention of environmentalists across the country. In Kentucky, the state’s Attorney General and senior U.S. Senator praised the ruling.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron had filed an amicus brief with West Virginia in its case against the Environmental Protection Agency. In a tweet Cameron said Supreme Court ruling is a win for Kentucky and prevents the EPA from doing irreparable harm to the coal industry.

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell issued a statement saying the Court gave the power back to the people. He says the decision will free Kentucky’s power producers to provide their customers with cheaper, more reliable electricity.

The Supreme Court’s conservatives outvoted the liberal justices 6-to-3 in favor of West Virginia.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Government
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
PBS NewsHour

Majority of Americans think Supreme Court overturning Roe was more about politics than law

With confidence in the Supreme Court falling, more than half of Americans oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly six in 10 say the ruling was based more on politics than on the law, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Conducted in days following the decision, this latest poll also found that more than half of Americans are concerned that the Supreme Court will reconsider issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Republican#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
EPA
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Exxon Mobil fights back against Biden

President Joe Biden’s letter to oil refiners was another attempt by the White House to point fingers at companies over the current energy crisis. Exxon Mobil, one of the multiple companies targeted by Biden, is not letting these accusations fly without opposition. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Exxon...
POTUS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
106K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy