Grab this MacBook Air for less than $250 with this sale

By Stack Commerce
 4 days ago
Every time Apple releases a brand new version of the MacBook, people find themselves having internal debates about whether they actually need it or not. But face it, 99 percent of the time, you don’t need a brand spanking new MacBook, no matter how pretty the latest version is.

If you’re thinking about making an upgrade anyway, there is also no need to splurge on a brand new unit. Not only will it hurt your bank, but you’re also contributing to e-waste. To save money and get a thumbs up from Mother Earth at the same time, consider buying refurbished instead . From now until July 5th, the Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5, 1.8GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished) is on sale for an extra 20 percent off with the code JULY20.

This MacBook Air may be from 2012, but for the price you’ll be getting it, having a slightly outdated machine doesn’t seem so bad. This 13.3-inch unit features a 22-nm “Ivy Bridge” 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of onboard 1600 MHz LPDDR3 SDRAM, 128GB storage, and an integrated Intel HD Graphics 4000 graphics processor, which is practically just nerd speak for having a processor that allows seamless multitasking and browsing without lagging or freezing.

It’s packed in a razor-thin aluminum case that you’ll have no problem toting around everywhere, and with the 13.3-inch display, you can enjoy crystal-clear images and videos. It also packs a 54Wh Li-Poly battery that lasts up to 7 hours on a single charge, allowing you to stream, surf, and play for a long time. And since it’s refurbished, it has also gone through stringent testing and inspection, meaning it’s guaranteed to function as good as new despite having a few scuff marks here and there.

Formerly retailing for $1499, key in the code JULY20 at checkout to get it on sale for only $246.39 .

Prices subject to change.

#Macbook Air#Stack Commerce#This Macbook Air#Intel Core#Gb#Intel Hd Graphics
