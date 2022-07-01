ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Business: Global markets struggle

By Jennifer Kushinka
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGQnD_0gS0RrAc00

Global markets have closed out their most bruising first half of a year in decades. Accelerating inflation and rising interest rates fueled a months-long rout that left few markets unscathed. The S&P 500 fell 21% through Thursday, suffering its worst first half of a year since 1970. Investment-grade bonds lost 11%—posting their worst start to a year in history. Cryptocurrencies also came crashing down, saddling individual investors and hedge funds with steep losses.

Commodities have performed well so far this year, buoyed by strength in oil on the back of tight supplies. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude is nearly 41% higher so far this year, while global benchmark Brent crude tacked on almost 48%. U.S. benchmark natural-gas prices have also climbed by over 45%.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

Business: Inflation vs. Interest Rates

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says he is more concerned about the risk of failing to stamp out high inflation than about the possibility of raising interest rates too high and pushing the economy into a recession.
RESERVE, LA
Variety

Wildbrain CPLG to Represent Licensing of Peanuts in Asia Pacific

Click here to read the full article. WildBrain CPLG, a leading entertainment, sport and brand-licensing agency, has been appointed by Peanuts Worldwide as the exclusive licensing agent for the Peanuts brand in parts of Asia-Pacific.   The companies already have a licensing relationship in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and, more recently, India. The additional deal covers Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Peanuts Worldwide, which owns the Peanuts characters and related intellectual property, is controlled by WildBrain Ltd., the family of Charles M. Schulz, and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), which also...
BUSINESS
WWL-AMFM

Business: 4th of July meal will cost more

Some of the nation’s biggest retailers are rationing over-the-counter emergency contraceptive pills as demand spikes following the Supreme Court ruling overturning a constitutional right to abortion. CVS Health, Walmart and Rite Aid…
BUSINESS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy