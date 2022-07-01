ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona and tribes can protect wildlife with new bill; Mesa to be next city to receive Google Fiber; How to have the perfect barbecue

By Arizona Republic
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

The bill would direct money to state wildlife agencies and create a more reliable funding source for tribes .

The Mesa City Council will vote on July 11 to allow Google to install its infrastructure on city streets .

The difference between a typical cookout and a seriously memorable barbecue comes down to the details. Here are a few easy ways to up your BBQ game .

Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 105 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low near 84 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.

Today in history

  • On this day in 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.
  • In 1944, delegates from 44 countries began meeting at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, where they agreed to establish the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
  • In 1973, the Drug Enforcement Administration was established.
  • In 2015, after more than a half-century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared they would reopen embassies in each other’s capitals, marking a historic full restoration of diplomatic relations between the Cold War foes.
  • In 2012, Syria’s main opposition groups rejected a new international plan that called for a transitional government because the compromise agreement did not bar President Bashar Assad from participating. Voters in Mexico returned the Institutional Revolutionary Party to power. Tiger Woods won the AT&T National at Congressional in Bethesda, Maryland, closing with a 2-under 69 for the 74th win of his career.

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

