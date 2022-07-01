Arizona and tribes can protect wildlife with new bill; Mesa to be next city to receive Google Fiber; How to have the perfect barbecue
The bill would direct money to state wildlife agencies and create a more reliable funding source for tribes .
The Mesa City Council will vote on July 11 to allow Google to install its infrastructure on city streets .
The difference between a typical cookout and a seriously memorable barbecue comes down to the details. Here are a few easy ways to up your BBQ game .
Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 105 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low near 84 degrees. Get the full forecast here .
Today in history
- On this day in 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.
- In 1944, delegates from 44 countries began meeting at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, where they agreed to establish the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
- In 1973, the Drug Enforcement Administration was established.
- In 2015, after more than a half-century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared they would reopen embassies in each other’s capitals, marking a historic full restoration of diplomatic relations between the Cold War foes.
- In 2012, Syria’s main opposition groups rejected a new international plan that called for a transitional government because the compromise agreement did not bar President Bashar Assad from participating. Voters in Mexico returned the Institutional Revolutionary Party to power. Tiger Woods won the AT&T National at Congressional in Bethesda, Maryland, closing with a 2-under 69 for the 74th win of his career.
