Iconic Seattle lounge Vito's starts staff relief fund after fire

By KNKX Public Radio
knkx.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 12, a fire in the apartment building above Vito's caused water damage, and temporarily closed the club. Owner Greg Lundgren spoke with jazz reporter Robin Lloyd about the history and the future of Vito's, and the need for help to retain the club's staff. On how he...

www.knkx.org

eatinseattle.com

Light Sleeper Opens in Seattle’s Chophouse Row

Newly-opened in Seattle’s Chophouse Row, Light Sleeper offers innovative small plates inviting guests to indulge their curiosity and enjoy indoor-outdoor dining. Light Sleeper announces new concept, accessible natural wine list and adventurous menu after opening initially during the pandemic as a wood-fired pizza restaurant. Owners Eli Dahlin (chef) and Ezra Wicks (sommelier) bring Seattle a hybrid “terroir bar” with numerous eclectic glass pours not found elsewhere, and a world-class menu that offers rotating small plates, each designed to be a singular culinary experience. Additionally, guests will experience a concise list of handmade and terroir-inflected spirits, and cocktails highlighting sherry, vermouth, brandy, verjus, and other grape-derived ingredients.
SEATTLE, WA
travelexperta.com

4 Romantic Places In Seattle for Couples

Known as one of the most stunningly beautiful and stylish cities in America, Seattle is also the perfect destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. Revealing in the boundless nature-based activities with your sweetheart or touring the art scene around the city are wonderful ways to spend a romantic day. If you are planning a couple’s getaway and looking for romantic places in Seattle. Look at this list!
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Many in Seattle face exceedingly long wait times to get a passport

SEATTLE - It’s a difficult time for travelers for a variety of reasons, with airline schedules in flux and sky-high gas prices—but if you’re in need of a passport, the challenges are even greater. On Tuesday, a noticeable crowd formed outside of Seattle’s passport office. Some had...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Look up! The Shark Week Blimp will be in the Puget Sound area this week

Be on the lookout: The Shark Week Blimp is touring the U.S. and is set to fly over Puget Sound-area cities between July 5-9 (2022). There actually are two blimps touring — one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — to promote the upcoming “Shark Week,” which starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Zippy’s Giant Burgers closing after 14 years – ‘heartbreaking is a monumental understatement’

(WSB photo from Zippy’s opening day in 2008) In May 2008, punk rocker Blaine “Zippy” Cook (above right) opened a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Highland Park and drew a crowd. They followed him to a bigger space in White Center three years later. But now – Zippy’s Giant Burgers has just emailed some giant news: They’re closing. Here’s the announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
katzenworld.co.uk

The Cat Cafes of Seattle & Vancouver

The Pacific Northwest is best known for the great outdoors and rainy weather. Turns out, its what’s inside that matters because the three cat cafes of Seattle (2) and Vancouver (1) are nothing but bright and sunny. A 2.5 hour drive separates these world-class cities, and if you have...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleite.com

New Waterfront Restaurant: Lakeside South Lake Union

One of Seattle’s newest waterfront restaurants, Lakeside, opened on June 16th, just in time for the summer. Located at Lake Union Piers (formerly Chandler’s Cove), Lakeside offers guests unparalleled views of the downtown Seattle skyline and Lake Union while enjoying a five-course prix fixe dinner menu, weekend brunch, or a sip-and-savor a la carte menu featuring bold flavors and unique ingredients.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Fourth of July fireworks display returned to Seafair after 3 years

SEATTLE — For the first time in three years, fireworks returned to Lake Union in Seattle for Seafair's Fourth of July event. "It's going to be covering the sky from 50 feet, up to 2,000 feet, pretty much it's going to be going off again," said David Fitzgibbon, the chief pyrotechnician with Oregon-based Western Display Fireworks, which is bringing the beloved Fourth of July tradition back to life. "We have straight-up shots and a bunch of angle shots.
SEATTLE, WA
seattletransitblog.com

Call to action: don’t let the Sound Transit board make expansion beyond ST3 impossible

Seattle Subway has 5 fundamental pillars of rider experience: speed, reliability, accessibility, expandability, and safety. Ensuring expandability, and the financial and operational feasibility of future expansion, is fundamental to making sure ST3 is a good transit investment, and Sound Transit seems to have forgotten that. We need your help to remind the Sound Transit Board at their meetings on July 7th, July 14th, and July 28th. Sign up to testify or send an email today with links below.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Eagles’ neighborhood perch

You might not think twice about seeing a Bald Eagle soaring overhead, or perched in a tree … but Jennifer was surprised to see these two hanging out on her neighbors’ roof in North Admiral, near 45th/Seattle, and sent the photo (thank you!). P.S. While eagles are no...
SEATTLE, WA
sungazette.news

Arlington rents head into the stratosphere

Apartment rents in Arlington keep on moving upward, maintaining their position as most expensive in the D.C. area and are now well above pre-pandemic rates, according to new data. With a median rental of $2,063 for a one-bedroom unit and $2,469 for two bedrooms, Arlington’s rental rate grew a whopping...
ARLINGTON, WA
urbnlivn.com

Seattle weekly wrap-up: 29% of listings have been price reduced

We saw a huge 56% drop in new listings in Seattle, seeing just 195 new ones, as sellers take a break for the long weekend. Meanwhile, buyers put 230 homes under contract and the 30-year fixed rate is down to 5.50% (though a 30-year jumbo is “only” 4.75%).
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Doe, a deer

Michael Hrankowski was working in his Seaview neighborhood garden Saturday when he observed this doe walking north on 84th Avenue West. “She sauntered to the end of the street before turning back and heading east on 186th toward Seaview Park,” Hrankowski said.
EDMONDS, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Sunday Comix: Sentient Pile of Dark Money Returns

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Town & Country Market hits pause on Gig Harbor plans

Town & Country Markets won’t be coming to Gig Harbor in the immediate future, according to a statement from a public relations firm working on the regional grocery chain’s behalf. T&C had been widely believed to be the prospective anchor tenant for the redevelopment of the Peninsula Shopping...
GIG HARBOR, WA
Eater

A Chef With a Michelin-Starred Background Opens an Alki Beach Restaurant

Washington-born chef Dan Mallahan, and his wife, Jackie Mallahan, who both have experience at Michelin-starred restaurants, are opening their first restaurant in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood later this summer. The restaurant, called Driftwood, will feature extremely local ingredients — including fish sourced with partnerships with the Quinalt and Makah tribes, according to a press release.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

PNW Concert Guide: July 2022

Welcome to our monthly concert guide so you won't miss your favorite artist when they come into town! Obviously, we have to consolidate this list for the sake of time and space — but if there is an artist you think should be on it, please let us know at hello@seattlerefined.com!
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Seattle

If you live in Seattle, then you definitely know that this city has a lot to offer. There is not a single thing that you could think of that you can't find in Seattle. Any kind of activity and any kind of food you could think of, you can absolutely enjoy it in Seattle. And this also applies to great steaks since there are so many steakhouses and restaurants in Seattle that know how to prepare a good steak. No matter how you like it, you will definitely find a place that serves it just like it.
SEATTLE, WA

