Thousand Oaks medical pot dispensaries near to selling recreational product

Thousand Oaks' two medical cannabis dispensaries came one step closer Tuesday night in their bid to start selling recreational cannabis.

The City Council voted 4-1 to introduce an ordinance to allow Leaf Dispensary and Legendary Organics to do so.

The ordinance is scheduled to be adopted by the council at its meeting Tuesday. It would amend the city's existing cannabis regulations. If adopted, it will go into effect 31 days later.

Leaf and Legendary are the only cannabis dispensaries in Thousand Oaks.

Mike Johnson, Leaf's director of marketing and sales, said Thursday the introduction of the ordinance has been a long time coming.

"We had hoped that by communicating with the city and providing the necessary information, they would be able to make the judgment that they did," he said.

Ned Davis, a managing member of Legendary, also welcomed the decision.

"We are extremely pleased and thankful that the City Council has added adult-use to the city's cannabis ordinance," he said.

Recreational cannabis is also known as adult-use cannabis.

High time: Thousand Oaks two medical cannabis retailers ask city to allow sale of recreational pot

The two medical cannabis dispensaries opened in February. In late March, representatives of both asked the city for permission to start selling recreational cannabis to boost sales.

They say that unless they can start selling recreational cannabis, they will go out of business in months. They maintain they can't compete with dispensaries outside Thousand Oaks that sell both medical and recreational cannabis, as well as services that can legally deliver cannabis to the city.

In voting to introduce the ordinance, City Councilman Al Adam said, "times have changed, it's incumbent upon us to let these folks go with the adult-use because I'm convinced if they don't, they're going to fail."

Councilman Ed Jones in April voted against directing city staff to write the draft ordinance. But he reluctantly voted Tuesday night to introduce it.

"I was very much in favor of the medical, but I'm not completely sold on" recreational sales, Jones said.

Not going to pot : Simi Valley won't out cannabis measure on November ballot

Councilman Kevin McNamee voted against introducing the ordinance.

"The use of adult cannabis leads to other drug use," he said Thursday. "It captures the hearts and minds of our youth and their pleasure in life comes from the drug rather than doing well in school or learning skills to be successful."

Plus, McNamee said, "we don't need more drugs on the street," he said.

Also voting in support of introducing the ordinance was council member Claudia Bill-de la Peña and Mayor Bob Engler.

During public comments Tuesday night, several speakers voiced support for allowing the two dispensaries to start selling recreational cannabis.

"Thousand Oaks is at a crossroads right now," said cannabis wholesaler Seth Backus, who supplies product to local dispensaries. "You've got the black market, which is running rampant. And none of those products have been tested and they most likely have pesticides and mold."

If the council allows Leaf and Legendary to start selling recreational cannabis, "they are going to be supplying a product that is safe to our community," he said.

Mike Harris covers the East County cities of Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, as well as transportation countywide. You can contact him at mike.harris@vcstar.com or 805-437-0323.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM and get all the latest Moorpark, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, and transportation news from Star reporter Mike Harris. Get a digital subscriptio n

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Thousand Oaks medical pot dispensaries near to selling recreational product