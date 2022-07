NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area says it has reached its ‘breaking point’ and has euthanized 36 animals in the last week. In its weekly update, HSNBA says 49 dogs and 59 cats were taken in, while only 35 animals were adopted, 16 moved into foster homes, 12 reclaimed by their owners and seven were transferred to other rescues. In a June 29 post, the society reported that it has over 120 dogs and puppies in its care.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO