Minnesota weather: Gorgeous Friday with highs in lower 80s

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
Our latest derecho tore across the Upper Midwest Tuesday afternoon and evening. The storms formed in South Dakota and morphed into a fast-moving radar signature called a bow echo. The system produced numerous damaging wind gusts along its path between 70 and 85 mph. Here are a few select wind...
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that a line of storms, some possibly strong to severe, will move from west to east across Minnesota this morning on this 4th of July. Officials say there could be some redevelopment of storms, especially in the east, this afternoon. However, they say there...
(FOX 9) - The Fourth of July holiday is starting gray and damp as rain and rumbles roll through most of Minnesota Monday. The showers and isolated storms began firing up into southern and western Minnesota early Monday morning, and then gradually tracked east. The much needed rain will be...
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) .Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to continue through much of the evening with rainfall amounts 3 to 5 inches possible. This heavy rain could lead to rapid rises on streams, standing water and urban flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
During the summer months, it's always a great idea to take the family on a road trip, right? Well, sometimes that could be a questionable outing, but if you are looking for a sort of staycation, or just a great road trip while staying in Minnesota, this one is a very scenic one to consider.
The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across southern Minnesota this afternoon and this evening. Scattered storms may develop this afternoon and become widespread tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain with localized street flooding possible. There is some uncertainty whether storms will develop late...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
One of the best parts about summer is all of the county fairs in the land of 10,000 lakes! If you are looking for a fun one in July, Minnesota's oldest county fair is happening once again just 20 minutes from Rochester in the historic town of Kasson. Minnesota's Oldest...
This time of year, Minnesotans love to get outside and enjoy what Minnesota has to offer. When we have so many months of Winter, it's nice to be able to do more things outside without it being freezing cold. This week, with the lower humidity and temperatures (compared to last...
This Minnesota Department of Natural Resources post about rainbow darters, a fish, got political real quick, and even had the Minnesota DNR trolling a hater early on. Last Thursday, the last day of June, the Minnesota DNR posted about animal species that are rainbow all year long, as a way to close out pride month. Well, the comments were mixed, and one commenter even got a direct response from the Minnesota DNR, which later appeared to be hidden or deleted.
MINNEAPOLIS --Minnesota is facing its largest truck driver shortage ever. The Minnesota Trucking Association says it's short by more than 5,000 drivers. MTA President John Hauslauden says the pipeline of younger people just hasn't been filling in at the rate it used to. Drivers in the seats are the most...
The 2020 U.S. Census shows which Minnesota counties grew and shrunk the most in the last decade. Any guesses?. Of course the Twin Cities has the biggest population area compared to anywhere else in the state. Just like the rich keep on getting richer -- the big keep on getting bigger.
Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
The Fourth of July weekend saw hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans hitting the roads while dodging construction cones at more than 200 highway work zones across the state. If some get their way, Minnesota will install speed cameras in work zones as soon as 2024. House lawmakers and traffic safety advocates say the technology is required after a year in which more people died in speed-related crashes than in any year since 2003, according to Minnesota State Patrol data.
When it comes to access to health care, a new report says the highest-ranked county in the country is right here in our own backyard in Minnesota. U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health have been ranking communities across the country for the past five years now based on various aspects of their overall health. And while Minnesota, as a state, ranked relatively high overall, several counties here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes placed very highly in this year's survey.
If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
The Fourth of July is my favorite holiday. The weather is typically nice - I probably just jinxed us, sorry - and we're fortunate to have a great view of the city's fireworks. We BBQ each year and watch the sky light up from our deck. Many people venture out...
JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) – The Northern lights illuminated the skies over Jackson County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. A video filmed by an eyewitness, Judy Allen, shows green lights glowing in slow motion. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, results from electrically charged particles from the sun entering...
It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
Comments / 1