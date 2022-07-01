ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota weather: Gorgeous Friday with highs in lower 80s

fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs in the lower 80s for the Twin Cities on Friday with relatively low...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox9.com

Why the sky turned orange in the Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Some storms possible for this 4th of July across Minnesota

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that a line of storms, some possibly strong to severe, will move from west to east across Minnesota this morning on this 4th of July. Officials say there could be some redevelopment of storms, especially in the east, this afternoon. However, they say there...
CHANHASSEN, MN
fox9.com

Fireworks or thunder? Storms roll for the 4th throughout Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The Fourth of July holiday is starting gray and damp as rain and rumbles roll through most of Minnesota Monday. The showers and isolated storms began firing up into southern and western Minnesota early Monday morning, and then gradually tracked east. The much needed rain will be...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Extensive flooding hits southern Minnesota, northern Iowa

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) .Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to continue through much of the evening with rainfall amounts 3 to 5 inches possible. This heavy rain could lead to rapid rises on streams, standing water and urban flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
IOWA STATE
Power 96

Severe Weather Possible this Afternoon & Tonight in Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across southern Minnesota this afternoon and this evening. Scattered storms may develop this afternoon and become widespread tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain with localized street flooding possible. There is some uncertainty whether storms will develop late...
ENVIRONMENT
Power 96

Independence Day Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
#The Twin Cities
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota DNR Fish Post Got Political In A Hurry

This Minnesota Department of Natural Resources post about rainbow darters, a fish, got political real quick, and even had the Minnesota DNR trolling a hater early on. Last Thursday, the last day of June, the Minnesota DNR posted about animal species that are rainbow all year long, as a way to close out pride month. Well, the comments were mixed, and one commenter even got a direct response from the Minnesota DNR, which later appeared to be hidden or deleted.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota Facing Largest Truck Driver Shortage Ever

MINNEAPOLIS --Minnesota is facing its largest truck driver shortage ever. The Minnesota Trucking Association says it's short by more than 5,000 drivers. MTA President John Hauslauden says the pipeline of younger people just hasn't been filling in at the rate it used to. Drivers in the seats are the most...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KDHL AM 920

4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Minnesota Unless You Love Mosquitos

Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Speed cameras in Minnesota construction zones? Maybe, but not 'til 2023

The Fourth of July weekend saw hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans hitting the roads while dodging construction cones at more than 200 highway work zones across the state. If some get their way, Minnesota will install speed cameras in work zones as soon as 2024. House lawmakers and traffic safety advocates say the technology is required after a year in which more people died in speed-related crashes than in any year since 2003, according to Minnesota State Patrol data.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The Highest-Ranked County in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota

When it comes to access to health care, a new report says the highest-ranked county in the country is right here in our own backyard in Minnesota. U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health have been ranking communities across the country for the past five years now based on various aspects of their overall health. And while Minnesota, as a state, ranked relatively high overall, several counties here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes placed very highly in this year's survey.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Issues Two Warnings for Holiday Travelers This Year

If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
WANE-TV

Watch: Northern lights glow over Minnesota

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) – The Northern lights illuminated the skies over Jackson County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. A video filmed by an eyewitness, Judy Allen, shows green lights glowing in slow motion. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, results from electrically charged particles from the sun entering...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World

It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
MINNESOTA STATE

