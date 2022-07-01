Near drowning reported last night at Columbia park

COLUMBIA - Boone County Fire responded to a house fire on E. Molly Ln. in Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Fire Battalion Chief Clint Walker said his agency responded to a call about the fire around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews hit the home with water, and worked to slow the flames that
The Mexico Fire Department works a house fire this past weekend. Crews were called to the 1300 block of Paris Road on Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found flames burning the outside of the house near the electric meter, with the fire moving up into the attic. Firefighters were...
A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
Two Salisbury teens had to be flown from the scene of a rollover all-terrain vehicle crash in Howard County on Independence Day. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the 14-year-old driver lost control of a northbound 2017 Polaris Ranger. The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
UPDATE: The Osage County Fire Protection District reports the fire started with a golf cart next to the boat. By the time crews arrived, the golf cart, a 35-foot boat, and a small shed were fully involved with fire. Two large propane tanks and two homes less than 20 feet away were in danger. But the department reports two firefighters and their driver were able to knock the fire down before backup was dispatched and prevented damage to the homes.
A UTV accident in Howard County Monday evening left two 14-year-old Salisbury boys with serious injuries. State Troopers report both boys were flown to University Hospital in Columbia following the accident that happened about 6:10 pm as the driver was northbound on a County Road and lost control. He overcorrected, causing the UTV to go off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
The city of Columbia’s cashier office drive-through window behind city hall is shortening its hours, effective today (Tuesday). The city is citing limited usage. The drive-through window allows you to pay your city utility bill and get a receipt. It’s been open weekdays from 7:30 am until 5:30 pm,...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Three people were injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 50 at Mari Osa Delta around 8:43 PM. The crash report says 35-year-old Joshua Stroupe, of Linn, overtook another vehicle, ran off...
UPDATE: Truman VA hospital spokesman Jeff Hoelscher tells 939 the Eagle that regular power has been restored. He also emphasizes that today’s scheduled medical procedures are postponed and will be rescheduled. Mr. Hoelscher also says outpatient clinic appointments at Truman VA, with the exception of podiatry, resumed today at noon.
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is asking for the public's help in an assault case. Police said they were investigating an assault that occurred at a Missouri Boulevard business on Friday, July 1. They said at 2:15 p.m. officers went to the 2200 block of Missouri...
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a golf cart accident in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three residents of Lenexa, Kansas, were in the golf cart Sunday night on Red Arrow Road near Rocky Mount when the driver traveled off the side of the road and the cart overturned.
A man accused of stealing multiple trucks is in custody following a police chase in Pettis County. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Department says Sedalia Police pursued a truck that was stolen from a Casey’s Sunday morning. Pettis County deputies took over the chase when the driver left the city limits. Deputies attempted to stop the truck on Highway 65, but the driver sped off. The pursuit was terminated after the driver crossed the median into oncoming traffic.
CORRECTION: The Columbia PD later clarified that the gun found in the SUV did not belong to Johnson but, rather, to one of the juveniles. Columbia PD later clarified that Johnson was not arrested but was released at the scene on a citation. One teen and four juveniles are detained...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The crash
A three-vehicle crash shuts down a busy Jefferson City intersection on Friday afternoon. The JCPD reports the accident happened around 12:30 at Missouri Boulevard and Highway 50. According to police, Henry Emmerich, 61, of Jefferson City, who was driving east on Missouri Boulevard, entered the intersection on a green light when he was struck by an oncoming SUV driving west on Highway 50. Emmerich’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side from the impact, striking a pickup truck that was traveling beside him on the boulevard. The two vehicles connected and continued to travel through the intersection before coming to a stop.
A Pettis County teen is seriously injured when she wrecks a go kart in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jasmine Cortes-Wright, 19, of Sedalia, was driving the go kart on private property near Atlanta Saturday night when she attempted to make a turn and overturned causing her to be ejected. The teen was flown to University Hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night. The crash happened in Miller County along Highway 42. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle causing it to overturn, then hitting the side of a Dodge Ram 2500 driven
