Near drowning reported last night at Columbia park

UPDATE: The Osage County Fire Protection District reports the fire started with a golf cart next to the boat. By the time crews arrived, the golf cart, a 35-foot boat, and a small shed were fully involved with fire. Two large propane tanks and two homes less than 20 feet away were in danger. But the department reports two firefighters and their driver were able to knock the fire down before backup was dispatched and prevented damage to the homes.

OSAGE COUNTY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO