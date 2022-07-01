Seth Meyers Reveals How Trump’s Aides Were Sure Of Jail Time For Capitol Riot

Seth Meyers joked Thursday that Donald Trump ’s aides were so certain they’d go to prison for the Capitol riot , they “were all on Pinterest searching for ‘ways to accessorize your orange jumpsuit.’” (Watch the video below.)

The “Late Night” host zeroed in on Cassidy Hutchinson ’s testimony at a Jan. 6 hearing this week that a White House lawyer feared crimes would be committed in an advance on the Capitol.

Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, said White House counsel Pat Cipollone approached her Jan. 6, 2021, and warned: “Please make sure we don’t go up to the Capitol, Cassidy. Keep in touch with me. We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement.”

In the days leading up to the siege to overturn the 2020 election results, Hutchinson said the two had “conversations about potentially obstructing justice or defrauding the electoral count.”

Meyers said the exchange highlighted that Trump’s “pro-coup weirdos” knew that what they were doing was wrong.

“They even named the specific laws they were breaking,” Meyers said. “They literally laid out a blueprint for prosecutors to arrest them. I mean, how much easier can you make it? This is like if on every page, Waldo was holding up a giant sign that said, ‘I’m right here, you idiot.’”

