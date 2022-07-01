'High-end' Mexican restaurant, El Patron, opens in former Giordano's in Holland Township

HOLLAND TWP. — A long-awaited Mexican restaurant has opened its doors to customers in Holland Township.

El Patron served its first customers Thursday, June 30, during its soft opening at 3333 W. Shore Drive — formerly Giordano's. The restaurant's grand opening event will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7.

"It's a very nice area and I wanted to try my food here," said Ismael Ruiz, who owns the restaurant with his brother, Julio. "I've been in the business for almost 14, 15 years."

The menu, Ruiz said, is big, and includes quesadillas, chips and dip, salads, chimichangas, burritos, tacos, enchiladas, seafood, fajitas and combos. The restaurant has secured a liquor license, and offers margaritas, draft beer and wine.

"I've waited to open here for almost a year," Ruiz said. "We'll do our big grand opening next week. I want to make sure all of my employees are ready, but everything is going well now."

According to a statement, the menu at El Patron is "one of the most expansive of its kind" in the Midwest and offers "lots of dishes that are hard to find" north of the border.

"I want to do the best I can do," Ruiz said.

El Patron is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

