Wyoming's congressional candidates clash in first debate

SHERIDAN -- Rep. Liz Cheney was quick to clash with Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman in the first debate among Republican congressional candidates Thursday, with Cheney taking aim at Hageman for her unwillingness to say whether the result of the 2020 election was legitimate.

The two women were joined by Burns State Senator, Anthony Bouchard, Denton Knapp and Robyn Belinskey who took the stage at Sheridan College for the 90-minute debate.

Hageman was also quick to launch her strategy. She emphasized her statewide campaign travels to meet voters and attacked Cheney on a range of issues, including her participation on the Jan. 6 investigative committee

Additionally, Hageman sought to raise concerns -- considered unfounded by many -- about the integrity of the 2020 election, without expressly saying it was stolen. She gave credence to the debunked movie, 2000 Mules, saying it's "something we have great concern about."

Hageman also repeatedly referenced the hundreds of millions of dollars Mark Zuckerberg and his wife donated to two nonprofits that helped thousands of election departments handle the elections during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Many Trump supporters, without evidence, claim that the money was used to help steal the election for Joe Biden's victory. Hageman did not expressly make this claim, but danced around it by referencing Zuckerberg's donation multiple times.

"The truth matters," Cheney said multiple times. "And the claims that Ms. Hageman is making about the 2020 election are the same claims for which the president's lead lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was disbarred."

Hageman is a well-known natural resources attorney in Wyoming.

Hageman has not committed to a solid stance on whether or not she believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, something that Cheney also called out.

“So, I’d be interested to know whether or not my opponent, Mrs. Hageman, is willing to say here tonight that the election was not stolen? She knows it wasn’t stolen,” Cheney said. “I think that she can’t say that it wasn’t stolen because she’s completely beholden to Donald Trump. And if she says it wasn’t stolen, he will not support her.”

After the debate, Hageman declined to talk to press and immediately shuffled out with her team. Her campaign manager did not respond to the Star-Tribune’s request for comment.

Hageman also played some offense. She repeatedly called out Cheney's service as vice-chairwoman on the Jan. 6 investigative committee and said that the committee's work was being blown out of proportion by the press and Democrats. She added that Wyomingites she speaks to around the state don't care for the committee's work, and mostly feel as though Cheney is not representing them by serving on the committee.

Cheney was as clear as she's been thus far that she is willing to lose the election over her commitment to her principles.

"I will never violate my oath of office and if you're looking for somebody who will [then] you need to vote for somebody else on the stage, because I won't."

When it came to policy issues, like school safety, the infrastructure bill, vaccine mandates and parental involvement in education the candidates agreed for the most part. Both Bouchard and Hageman said they support ending gun-free zones on school property.

Interestingly, no candidate called out Cheney’s vote in favor of the biggest gun bill in recent decades, which allows states to take federal money for red-flag laws.

During a speed round, the moderators asked about the coronavirus pandemic, which elicited some passionate responses from the candidates.

"[The Chinese Government] knew they had human to human transmission, and they unleashed it on the world. It wasn't just on the United States. They unleashed it on the world. I think there are multiple reasons why they did that," Cheney said. "I think part of it is because once they understood that they were faced with that challenge, they understood they needed rest of the world to be facing the challenge as well."

Knapp went further.

"Coronavirus happened," he said. "I do believe it was made to kill people and it made its way over to the U.S. and did just that."

***

There was one major difference between this debate and past ones, the auditorium was mostly empty.

“I made the decision in the beginning of our planning to close the event to the public out of an overabundance of caution,” Terry Dugas, WyomingPBS’s general manager, said in an email. “There are regular reports in the media of political figures and public servants being assaulted.”

Dugas nor the college would comment on what the security threat was, and both Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Sheridan Police Department told the Star-Tribune that there was not a specific threat that caused the public to be excluded.

There were “no credible threats” and “just online chatter,” said Sheridan Police Captain Tom Ringley who was present at Sheridan College Thursday.

Hageman supporters gathered outside the debate premises before it kicked off. They were a few yards away from the "no trespassing" signs and the police barricades.

Many of the demonstrators were there to show their support for Hageman, their opposition to Cheney -- according to their signs -- and their distaste with the fact that they weren't being allowed to attend a Sheridan College event which their "tax dollars pay for."

When Hageman pulled in, she hugged almost all of them and thanked them for being there. When Cheney pulled in, she flew by them in a white SUV and they jeered her from the street, but almost missed their chance because her vehicle went by so quickly.