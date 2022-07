A big Cincinnati fireworks show was canceled abruptly after a malfunction sent the cannons shooting into the crowd at Washington Park. “I’m not too sure what happened. The fireworks tipped over. And, shot over by the cop cars and were blowing up over there. Then they shot over at the house. And, blew up at the front door and at the windows and then there was like raining stuff on the crowd. It was crazy," witness Logan Geary said.

