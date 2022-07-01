ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Fighting the Opioid Crisis and Saving the Environment | The El-Chaar Chronicles

wdiy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren El-Chaar chronicles law and order issues with Northampton County District Attorney. Terence Houck, this time discussing the county's newly formed, full-time...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

New hospital proposed for Monroe county

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If a developer's plan is approved, a neighborhood hospital could be coming to the site of Hunter Pocono Peterbilt Trucks off Golden Slipper Road in Pocono Township. "There is one core hospital in East Stroudsburg and there is the St. Lukes Campus that was built in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Catfish Fire Tower in Warren County celebrates 100 years of standing watch

Born and raised in Northwest NJ, Jay has a degree in Communications and has had a life-long interest in local radio and various styles of music. Jay has held numerous jobs over the years such as stunt car driver, bartender, voice-over artist, traffic reporter (award winning), NY Yankee maintenance crewmember and peanut farm worker. His hobbies include mountain climbing, snowmobiling, cooking, performing stand-up comedy and he is an avid squirrel watcher. Jay has been a guest on America’s Morning Headquarters,program on The Weather Channel, and was interviewed by Sam Champion.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
Northampton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes tonight, weather permitting, in parts of Independence Township, and Frelinghuysen Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:15 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 with an alternate date...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schweyer
WFMZ-TV Online

ShopRite of Greenwich recalls store-made ground meat

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. – ShopRite of Greenwich is voluntarily recalling store-made ground meat produced and sold at its store Saturday due to the possibility that the meat may contain small metal fragments. The store located at 1207 Route 22 in Warren County issued a news release Sunday saying the...
GREENWICH, NJ
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Grant awarded to 24 community projects in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — After years of creaking swings and discolored playground equipment at TLC park in Tannersville, the outdoor space will soon be getting a facelift. Pocono Township is getting a $40,000 grant from the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau to help with upgrades. "It will be two main playground...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronicles#State
wdiy.org

Liz Schuster and 19 Years of the Emmaus Farmers' Market | The Inside Dish

Michael Drabenstott welcomes Jen Schuster, marketing and event coordinator for the Emmaus Farmers' Market, which is now in its 19th year of supporting local agriculture and building community every Sunday. Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during...
EMMAUS, PA
Newswatch 16

Death investigation in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following what state police believe is a murder-suicide in Carbon County. It happened Sunday along Daubert Lane in East Penn Township. Troopers tell Newswatch 16 that 70-year-old Gary Daubert shot his 66-year-old wife beth and then turned the gun on himself.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
LEHIGHTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

More than 80 police departments across Southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers during statewide mobilization

King of Prussia – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that more than 80 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through Aug. 21.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WBRE

‘NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic’ being built in northeast PA

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local animal sanctuary is building the first animal care facility of its kind in northeastern Pennsylvania. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary near Dalton is spearheading on-site construction of the “NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic”. The goal is to increase access to quality veterinary care for animals at Indraloka and those at 35 […]
DALTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. man decorates WWII monument

Bethlehem Twp. man has decorated WWII monument red, white and blue for more than half a century. Charles Blatnik has lived across the street from a small World War II monument in Bethlehem Township for 71 years.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy