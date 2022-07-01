ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Over 50 artists featured at Circle of Arts this summer

By The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2t7b_0gS0NPDs00

CHARLEVOIX — The Charlevoix Circle of Arts’ exhibit gallery has turned into a sales gallery for the summer with the 3rd annual salon-style art sale showcasing works from 53 Northern Michigan fine artists.

The Summer Salon begins Friday, July 1 and will remain up through Saturday, Sept. 3. As artwork sells, artists will be restocking with new pieces making this a show to frequent.

The opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 with complimentary refreshments and music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. The public is welcome, and there is no cost to attend.

The exhibit is made possible by the sponsorship support of ReNEW It Decks & Outdoor Living, Northern Michigan’s premier deck and outdoor living space builder. Visit their newly opened, state-of-the-art showroom in Charlevoix or online at www.renewitdeck.com.

The public is invited to visit the exhibit and sale. The Charlevoix Circle of Arts is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and is located at 109 Clinton St., in downtown Charlevoix. For more information about the exhibit or the Charlevoix Circle of Arts call (231) 547-3554 or visit its website at www.charlevoixcircle.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlevoix, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Charlevoix, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Decks#Circle Of Arts#The Summer Salon#The Drawbridge Uke Band
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy