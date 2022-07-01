ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police: Alcohol or other drugs and speed may have been factors in fatal Green Twp. crash

By Jeanne Houck, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

Green Township police say alcohol or other drugs and speed are believed to be factors in a fiery, single-vehicle crash that killed a woman Wednesday.

That’s according to Capt. Mitch Hill, who said the wreck remains under investigation.

Hill said Penny Christman died after the crash and subsequent fire in the 6300 block of Muddy Creek Road about 9 p.m.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says Christman was 59.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Alcohol or other drugs and speed may have been factors in fatal Green Twp. crash

