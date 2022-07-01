ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Where to find free youth meals in Lane County this summer; limited grab-and-go options

By Miranda Cyr, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago

As the summer months commence, many children who were dependent on food provided in school could be missing out on nutritional meals.

The Associated Press reports that the USDA Food and Nutrition Service confirmed about 30 million kids a day were getting free meals, compared to 20 million before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federally funded programs that provided free school meal to all students during the pandemic are coming to an end. With inflation, families are hard-pressed to get food on the table.

The Register-Guard has collected a comprehensive list of free, nutritious meal providers in Lane County that are available for youth this summer.

Most of the remaining programs do not offer grab-and-go options that were available during the pandemic, and require guardians to bring their children to eat on location.

4J free meals

Eugene School District 4J has six school locations that will offer free breakfast and lunch to ages 18 and younger with its Summer Food Service Program. Breakfasts will be served 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunches will be available noon to 1 p.m.

The meals will be provided on-site Monday through Friday:

  • Chávez Elementary, July 11 to Aug. 12
  • Holt Elementary, July 11 to Aug. 12
  • Howard Elementary, July 11 to Aug. 12
  • Arts & Technology Academy, Tuesday to Aug. 12
  • Madison Middle School, July 11 to Aug. 12
  • South Eugene High School, July 11 to Aug. 12

These meals will not be available for grab-and-go and must be eaten on-site.

Children are welcome to eat at any summer meal site; they do not need to be residents of the neighborhood or students at that school. There are no application, enrollment or income requirements.

Education What safety training, drills do Eugene, Springfield schools go through?

Bethel free meals

Free breakfast and lunch meals will be available to all Bethel students during summer months. Children 18 and younger have access to both breakfast and lunch at two Bethel school sites: Prairie Mountain School and Willamette High School.

Willamette High will have meals each weekday through July 29. Breakfasts will be served 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunches will be available 11 a.m. to noon.

Prairie Mountain School will have meals each weekday through Aug. 12. Breakfasts will be served 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunches will be available noon to 1 p.m.

There will be no grab-and-go meals. All meals must be eaten on-site. Children must be present. Parents or guardians cannot take food home.

Other free meal opportunities

FOOD for Lane County is hosting 17 sites that are part of its Summer Food Program through Aug. 26. Lunches are available for all youth age 18 and younger.

Lane County locations include:

  • Bob Keefer Center at 250 S. 32nd St., Springfield
  • Douglas Gardens Park at 3455 Redwood Dr., Springfield
  • Meadow Park at 851 Mill St., Springfield
  • Springfield Public Library at 225 5th St. Suite 301, Springfield
  • Willamalane Park at 1276 G St., Springfield
  • Acorn Park at Acorn City Park, 1501 Buck St., Eugene
  • Amazon Park at 22 Amazon Parkway., Eugene
  • Brewer Park at 1820 Brewer Lane, Eugene
  • Emerald Park at 1400 Lake Dr., Eugene
  • Fourteen Pines Apartments 2712-2844 Willakenzie Road, Eugene
  • Maplewood Meadows Apartments at 2855 Matt Dr., Eugene
  • Petersen Barn at 870 Berntzen Road, Eugene
  • Sladden Park at 925 Cheshire Ave., Eugene
  • Junction City Community Center at 175 W 7th Ave., Junction City
  • Laurel Park at Laurel St., Junction City
  • Holt Park at Harvey Road N, Creswell
  • Veneta City Park at 25192 E Broadway Ave., Veneta

All sites will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and are only available for on-site consumption − no grab-and-go options.

Visit SummerFoodOregon.org or call 2-1-1 to find the nearest food site.

FOOD for Lane County also has multiple food pantries across Lane County that offers a three- to five-day supply of nutritionally balanced groceries for eligible families. More information on locations and eligibility can be found at foodforlanecounty.org/find-a-food-pantry .

Lowell, Harrisburg school districts

Lowell School District will be providing free summer meals to anyone 18 or younger through Aug. 26 every weekday.

Meals will be available in the Lundy Cafeteria at 45 S Moss St. Breakfast service is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and lunch service is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harrisburg School District also offers summer breakfast and lunch through Aug. 18 at Harrisburg Elementary.

Find more summer food resources at www.freefood.org/c/or-eugene or www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and-family/childnutrition/sfsp/Pages/Summer-Food-Oregon.aspx .

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Where to find free youth meals in Lane County this summer; limited grab-and-go options

