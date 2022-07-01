ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standish, ME

Meet the new graduate nursing program director

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are proud to announce that Dr. Yvette Lowery is the new Graduate Nursing Program Director. Yvette started her career as a licensed practical nurse after graduating from the Virginia Beach School of Practical Nursing 2005. Once obtaining her LPN to BSN...

boothbayregister.com

A tribute to Mark Gorey

At Boothbay Region High School, our teachers sent us a very clear message: college will be different. The work will be harder, the expectations will be higher, and the professors, more likely than not, harsher. After graduating from BRHS in 2018, I left our little peninsula and headed to Simmons...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Down East

Common Threads of Maine Sews a New Future

In 2015, a few years after Apphia Kamanda moved to Maine from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, her English teacher suggested she check out a new nonprofit that was training refugees, asylum seekers, and new citizens to become industrial stitchers. It was a perfect fit for Kamanda, who earned her degree in fashion design in Congo, so she joined the first-ever class at what’s now called Common Threads of Maine. Around the same time, Jo Bell moved to Maine from Washington State. A former stitcher turned nonprofit administrator, Bell came on as a Common Threads instructor in 2020. Four months later, Kamanda became her assistant instructor.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Using lobster to ease the itch from browntail moth

PORTLAND, Maine — A fresh catch could help battle the rash that browntail moth caterpillars can spread this time of year. Two scientists in Maine have developed a lotion that they say eases dermatitis, and its main ingredient comes from one of Maine's most popular things to eat: lobster.
MAINE STATE
Standish, ME
Maine Health
maineartscene.com

“Surroundings” Opens at the Maine Art Gallery on July 16

(Wiscasset, ME) On Saturday, July 16, a new exhibit titled “Surroundings” opens at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset. It’s always fascinating to see how artists interpret their surroundings. The four artists featured in Maine Art Gallery’s upcoming show express not only the observed world, but also the circumstances, conditions, and objects that surround them. On Saturday, July 16 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm for the opening event, artists Liz Hoag, Justine Lasdin-Springer, Lin Lisberger, and Paige Taylor will be on hand to discuss their work and how they view their surroundings. In addition, jazz guitarist David Lawlor will provide music for the festivities. The exhibit runs through August 13.
WISCASSET, ME
mainebiz.biz

Lewiston, Portland rank high among 'best-run' cities in US, study says

A study says Lewiston and Portland are two of the better-run cities in the U.S., ranking No. 36 and No. 44, respectively, among 150 municipalities nationwide. Those scores also placed Lewiston No. 3 in New England, and Portland No. 6. The analysis by personal financial website WalletHub named the “best-run...
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Sanford, Maine, Family Missing After Camping Trip

Sanford Police are looking for a family that did not return from a camping trip as scheduled on Thursday. Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen were camping in the Phillips area and did not return home as expected. Family and friends have not heard from the family since. They...
SANFORD, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Has Another New Restaurant

In the wake of all of the COVID-caused closures, it is great to see so many new hospitality businesses open in the State of Maine. In Central Maine, we have seen close to a dozen new restaurants and bars open within the last six months. And, there are even more scheduled to open in the next year.
WINTHROP, ME
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Maine

When it comes to food, most Americans love a good steak. In fact, most Americans that eat meat also know how to prepare a good steak because truth be told it's not rocket science. On top of that, everyone has a different taste when it comes to steak. If you ask ten people what a great steak should taste like, they will probably give you very different answers.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Bear 'showing no fear of humans' closes NH campground

BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground is closed until further notice due to a bear that is not afraid of humans, officials say.The U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forecast announced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground on Monday."Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans," the service said. "For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time."The campground is a walk-in tent site at junction of the Sawyer and Saco rivers, four miles west of Bartlett. Fourth Iron Campground is closed to all entry until further notice.Violators could face a $200 citation. 
mocoshow.com

Man Arrested in Rockville on a Warrant for Homicide in Maine

A Connecticut man was arrested in Rockville on July 1 on a warrant for a June 6 double-murder that occurred in Maine. David Barnett, 34, of Bristol, CT is alleged to have killed Kelzie Caron (21) and Pierre Langlois (21) at a residence in Auburn, ME. Barnett is currently being held in Montgomery County pending extradition, according to FOX5.
94.3 WCYY

The Price of Parking in Old Orchard Beach, Maine Left Some Visitors Stunned

As the world attempts to grapple with inflation, it feels as though everything just costs more these days. The increased costs on everything from gasoline to food to lodging didn't seem to deter people from traveling over the 4th of July weekend. One of Maine's most visited destinations in the summer, Old Orchard Beach, saw crowds pile into downtown as the weather was prime for a beach visit. But many return visitors to the area were caught off guard by another piece of financial inflation, the cost of parking.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Portland, Maine

B&Bs are a perfect place to stay when you want to experience true local flavor of a particular place. The bed and breakfast options in Portland are varied, from historic mansions to cozy inns. No matter your taste, you’re sure to find a Portland bed and breakfast that suits your needs. In this article, we will discuss the 10 best bed and breakfasts in Portland, Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Ospreys and Great Blue Herons

Photographer Stephanie Morrison of Southport has been out and about using her new camera lens. She first captured some ospreys with their babies just outside Ebenecook Harbor on Southport. She then traveled to the railroad bridge in Wiscasset to view and photograph the great blue heron rookery. Enjoy the photos.
SOUTHPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews on scene of apartment fire in Standish

STANDISH, Maine — Crews have been on the scene of an apartment fire in Standish since 4:15 a.m. Monday. The address is 1159 Pequawket Trail, or Route 113. According to dispatchers, no one is hurt. Second- and third-floor apartment units were destroyed. The cause for the fire has not...
STANDISH, ME

