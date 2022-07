Miami's tourists have a choice of local spots that offer the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. There is much more to the Magic City than just its beaches and glittering city life. The city enjoys year-round sunny days and is located on the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay, which are known for their dazzling waters. This Florida metropolis has everything a visitor could want during their time in the Sunshine State.

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO