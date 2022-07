The Avery Research Center plans to host a 2023 exhibition of Charleston-related tapes and civil rights memorabilia involving Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., according to media reports. The exhibition at the College of Charleston will contextualize and interpret materials that include the original tape of a King speech delivered in 1967 at Charleston County Hall, an audio recording of civil rights leader’s Ralph Abernathy’s speech in 1969 and a recording from a Ku Klux Klan rally. The donation of the items comes from the Merrill C. Berman Collection, an arts organization from Rye, N.Y.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO