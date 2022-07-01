ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville preparing for Fourth of July celebration

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
Nashville's planning a big Independence Day party featuring what organizers claim will be the biggest fireworks display in our city's history!

They're also expecting bigger crowds than before, with the celebration starting early on Sunday July 3rd.

We caught up with Metro Police this morning to talk security.

Captain Dayton Wheeler said they will take any potential threat seriously.

"We take all security-related incidents seriously our officers are highly trained and they make great decisions down here," Captain Wheeler said. "The goal is for everybody to have a good time but we're gonna make sure we can secure the safety of those attending the event."

Last year, the fireworks show was delayed because of a potential security threat when people were spotted on the roof of the Bridge Building, in the fallout zone.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

