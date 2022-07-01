ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

CAVA Grill converting Bartram Village Zoës Kitchen

By Karen Brune Mathis
Jacksonville Daily Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second Zoës Kitchen will be converted in CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit June 30 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Bartram Village at 13920 Old St. Augustine Road, No. 101, at a cost of $285,101. Embree Construction Group Inc. of...

www.jaxdailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

5 great burger spots in Florida

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that nothing compares to some crispy french fries and a juicy burger. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time, if you enjoy it. After all, it's all about balance. Eating whole foods most of the time and indulging in a delicious burger occasionally won't do much harm.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Combo Family Dollar-Dollar Tree stores in review for Jacksonville and Hilliard

What appear to be Florida’s first combined Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores are in review in Jacksonville and Hilliard. One is an existing Family Dollar at 5751 N. Main St. in Jacksonville and the others are new Family Dollars in review for construction at 3134 Canal St. in Jacksonville and at 551731 U.S. 1 in Hilliard in Nassau County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northeast Florida's Legacy Leaders: Delores Kesler

When looking for the path to success, which way does one turn?. The road has many waypoints. We talked with five Northeast Florida leaders who have guided their organizations and businesses for decades toward that destination. They shared their lessons and advice, such as the payoff of listening, the need...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Government
City
Winter Springs, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Jacksonville, FL
Government
City
Winter Park, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A coming to San Jose, renovating and expanding in Yulee

Two more Chick-fil-A locations are in review for Northeast Florida. The city issued a mobility fee calculation certificate for a 3,581-square-foot Chick-fil-A on 1.03 acres at 11701 San Jose Blvd. Plans show interior seating and a double drive-thru. The city calculated a fee of $126,025 to mitigate the traffic impact.
YULEE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Retail Notes: Discount Tire to Mandarin

The city is reviewing a permit application for construction of an 8,779-square-foot Discount Tire store on 1.44 acres at 11567 San Jose Blvd., south of Interstate 295 between Loretto and Marbon roads in Mandarin, at an estimated cost of $950,000. The city approved a permit April 19 for ELEV8 Demolition...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northeast Florida's Legacy Leaders: Jody Brandenburg

When looking for the path to success, which way does one turn?. The road has many waypoints. We talked with five Northeast Florida leaders who have guided their organizations and businesses for decades toward that destination. They shared their lessons and advice, such as the payoff of listening, the need...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2022 Jacksonville Fireworks Spectacular: Watch it again here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – (Click photo above to watch full, uncut fireworks show.) Food, drinks, live music and games highlighted the Fourth of July festivities Monday at Riverfront Plaza. Elliot Armstrong is a Jacksonville resident who planned to watch the fireworks show. He’s also a veteran. “I fought for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Jacksonville Daily Record

PulteGroup begins construction of Bradley Creek

PulteGroup is offering homes in Bradley Creek, its first project in Clay County in 10 years. The 100-home community in Green Cove Springs is at 2429 Russell Road off County Road 209. Prices range from the high $300,000s to the mid-$600,000s, said Tony Nason, president of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division....
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

4th of July beach safety: Here’s what you need to know

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla – Thousands of people are expected to hit local beaches to celebrate the Fourth of July. Jacksonville-area beach leaders are encouraging people to follow certain rules to be safe and to be aware of their surroundings both in the water and on land. If you’re going...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Fireworks scheduled throughout Jacksonville area to celebrate July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate Independence Day, fireworks will be lighting up the sky throughout the Jacksonville area on Monday night. Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence. The city of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. from each of these five locations:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Cava#Salad#Soups#San Jose#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Cava Group#Brooklyn Station
Jacksonville Daily Record

Crowdfunding firm buys Treeline Trails community

Fundrise Interval Fund purchased 146 rental homes April 21 in the Treeline Trails community in West Jacksonville near Maxville for $48.98 million. The community is at 15647 Woodbury Drive and Florida Road 228. FR-Treeline LLC of Washington D.C., which is part of RSE Capital Partners LLC that includes Fundrise LLC,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: New three-story house features five bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, elevator, porch, lanai, summer kitchen and pool. Seller: Tom R.S. and Laura Millon and the Tom R.S. Millon Revocable Trust. Previous sale: $544,000 in 2014. ST. JOHNS. $2,680,000. 3033 S. Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
First Coast News

The USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The historic USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th, as leaders celebrate the ship’s first Fourth of July here on the First Coast. The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association have partnered for “Red, White and Riverfront Views,” a 10-day event that gives guests staying at the hotel a chance to tour the USS Orleck warship. Tours will take place from July 1 through July 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Remembering David, Jax's trailblazing gay magazine

The September 1973 issue of David magazine, one of the relatively few covers WJCT will let us show. Image courtesy of Houston LGBT History. Jacksonville’s LGBTQ history dates back thousands of years. The native Mocama Timucua people had gender roles for two-spirits – individuals who belong to a third or nonbinary gender – and same-sex relationships were common. In the 20th century, despite laws and social norms that repressed and ostracized LGBTQ people, LGBTQ citizens played roles in the city and communities quietly formed. In the early 20th century, Black LGBTQ musicians and performers like Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith helped establish the LaVilla neighborhood as a hotbed of blues and jazz music. By the 1950s, gay bars and clubs could be found in the city, and through the 1960s, the bohemian neighborhood of Riverside attracted LGBTQ individuals and families, emerging as Jacksonville’s first substantial “gayborhood”. Despite an often hostile social climate, the quiet but steady growth of Jacksonville’s LGBTQ community led to new opportunities for connection and visibility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Regional Sheriffs fall in behind T.K. Waters bid to be top Jax cop

The Ron DeSantis-backed candidate racks up more major endorsements. Republicans continue to coalesce around now-retired Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters ahead of the Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff. Waters, who was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis weeks ago, secured the backing of five regional Sheriffs in his bid to be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy