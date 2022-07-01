ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Homeless advocates to camp out overnight in protest of new law

By Aaron Cantrell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rg29V_0gS0IQHe00

A controversial law has gone into effect in Tennessee that several people say targets the unhoused.

The law allows law enforcement to fine and potentially arrest anyone sleeping in public places. It would create a misdemeanor for camping under state bridges and overpasses, and a felony for camping on public land, which could lead to 6 years in prison and thousands in fines.

Outreach specialist with Open Table Nashville India Pungarcher said the law is only meant to further criminalize people experiencing homelessness.

In protest of the law, homeless advocates from across the state will come together by having a night of "Action Against Sweeps." At 7 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, activists will meet at Legislative Plaza for a rally and then march down to Riverfront Park to speak out against the law.

Some protesters will set up camp in the park and participate in civil disobedience by staying overnight.

“A felony is a very serious offense. If someone already doesn't have a job or if they are trying to switch jobs with a felony on their record, it's going to be next to impossible to get employment with that charge on record. Likewise, getting into housing with a felony is also next to impossible,” Pungarcher said.

Pungarcher said she doesn't know what to expect from law enforcement, but there will be a safety team present.

She knows Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said he won’t “prosecute poverty” but doesn’t know what will happen to the unhoused living in other parts of the state.

Howard Allen is also concerned about the new law. Allen was homeless for 17 years and just got into permanent housing at the beginning of the year. He’s concerned for what he calls his brothers and sisters living on the street. He said the areas now protected by law are safe and convenient for the unhoused.

“There are certain months of the year where people attack homelessness. Right now, the political system is attacking homeless people and they don't realize the states are watching Nashville right now to see what they’re doing, which is criminalizing homeless people. Say a prayer because we’re not going anywhere,” Allen explained.

Supporters of the law say think it will prevent public land, like parks, from being overrun or destroyed by people living there. They think it’s a positive step in the right direction to deal with the state’s growing homeless population.

Comments / 61

kassie hale
4d ago

hiding the homeless from the public isn't going to do anything for our growing homelessness problem. yes I say problem because nobody wants to help fix it and make more places more affordable. families are getting kicked to the streets because they only make $1000 a month and can't afford to pay $1500 for rent plus water lights food. it's tough out here rn financially for everyone but even at $15 an hour that ain't enough for someone to make it by. somethings gotta happen with these large corporations barely paying their employees enough to live on while the housing cost is thru the roof. it's unbelievable.

Reply(10)
23
OnlyJesusSaves
4d ago

Until someone fixes the Mental Health System, we will always have an abundance of homeless people, some who could never hold a job, without treatment. Fix the Mental Health System. Period.

Reply(6)
13
Heather Lawnichak
4d ago

I'm glad people are speaking out against this law. its ridiculous! I was homeless for 2 years not that long ago and if I had gotten a felony for sleeping somewhere I would never have been able to get off the streets. To punish someone for being homeless is sick, instead build more resources to help them get off the streets. there is only so many beds at a shelter where does the government think the homeless are going to sleep? this law makes me very angry!!

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkyufm.org

Tennessee makes camping out on public property a felony

Tennessee residents and organizers are camping out at Nashville’s Riverfront Park to protest a new state law going into effect on July 1. The state legislature expanded a law that criminalizes people for sleeping on public property. Tennessee’s law will punish campers sleeping overnight on an interstate exit or under a bridge.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
localmemphis.com

New Tennessee law prohibits race-based hair discrimination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new law in Tennessee prevents employers from discriminating against someone's ethnic hairstyle. Tennessee is among the latest states to pass the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act. Some people in Knoxville say the change is long overdue. Vivian Hartsell has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee extends sales tax holiday on gun safes, gun safety devices

Tennessee's sales tax holiday on gun safes and gun safety devices has been extended for another year through June 2023. The tax-free holiday only applies to gun safes and gun safety devices, and the state defines a gun safe "as a locking container or other enclosure equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or other locking device that is designed and intended for the secure storage of one or more firearms."
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Allen
knoxfocus.com

The 1948 Election in Tennessee VII

Republicans across the nation confidently expected to win back the White House after sixteen long years out of power. The GOP had won both houses of Congress in the 1946 midterm elections. The Republican National Chairman at the time was a Tennessean: Carroll Reece. Then a sitting congressman who had been in Congress since 1920 with one two-year hiatus, had given up his seat in the House of Representatives to devote all his time and energies to being chairman of the Republican National Committee. Carroll Reece presided over the.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

'A day to celebrate:' Families, lawmakers praise new Tenn. Truth in Sentencing law

'A day to celebrate:' Families, lawmakers praise new Tenn. Truth in Sentencing law. ‘A day to celebrate:’ Families, lawmakers praise …. Rain postpones fan appreciation night at Kingsport …. Axmen down Doughboys, split series in Johnson City. ETSU: Lambert concert didn’t recover around $500K …. Emory & Henry...
theriver953.com

New laws take effect in Virginia

July 1st marked the beginning of some new laws going into effect around the Commonwealth. Officers can now pull you over and issue a ticket for excessive load exhaust as a primary offense. Catalytic converter theft is now a class 6 felony. Another law that went into effect bans law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness
actionnews5.com

CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of July 1, Tennessee is the first state in the Mid-South to make the CROWN Act law. It stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. This new law prevents employers from discriminating against natural hair or protective hairstyles like braids, locs and twists.
MEMPHIS, TN
chattanoogacw.com

VIDEO: Crowd disperses after fireworks malfunction in Tennessee

SALTILLO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video obtained by FOX 17 News shows a crowd dispersing after fireworks malfunction during a July 4th celebration in Hardin County. Sources tell us no one was injured, but a vehicle received some damage. Watch the video below, courtesy Chasity Weatherly. Get reports like this...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
indherald.com

New covid cases are rising in Scott County, across Tennessee

There were more than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Tennessee each day last week, as the number of coronavirus cases continue to tick upward. Testing positivity, which is often used as an indicator of the spread of illness, is also pushing higher. Last week, 24.5% of tests — about 1 in 4 — returned positive for Covid-19.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy