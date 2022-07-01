UC Commit Wraps Elite 11 Finals With Last Place Finish in Overall Charting

Sports Illustrated ranked Drogosh 20th out of the 20 QBs in attendance.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The 2022 Elite 11 Finals wrapped up on Thursday with Cincinnati commit Brady Drogosh showing some improvement, but ultimately finishing last at the event in Sports Illustrated's overall charting.

According to John Garcia and his team, Drogosh finished with an average daily ranking of 19.3, nearly three spots lower than 19th place finisher Pierce Clarkson (16.7). Drogosh wrapped up the event with a last-place charting in Thursday's 7-on-7 drills . He scored a 36.5 in SI's charting structure, with two money throws on the day.

Drogosh completed 9-of-16 passes for two touchdowns and one interception.

"Brady Drogosh finds TE Zach Marshall in the corner of the end zone who makes a one-handed grab for a TD," On3's Charles Power noted in his live updates. "He’s picked on his next pass while trying a vertical seam route."

Power was impressed by Drogosh's mobility compared to the other prospects, but recognized he is still working his way to elite-level QB play in his development.

"Cincinnati commit Brady Drogosh entered as one of the top run threats on hand," Power wrote . "Drogosh is not as seasoned or experienced as many others in this setting, but held his own. On3 charted the Michigan native as on target for 9 of 16 passes with two touchdowns and one interception on Thursday. Drogosh will need continued development, but he has considerable physical upside."

Drogosh gained invaluable experience competing in California this week, and likely leaves Redondo Beach with a clear list of goals and skills to work on before he arrives in Clifton next summer.

