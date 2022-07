How important is content as part of your overall marketing strategy? The answer is that if done well, content is the foundation for the entire building that is marketing. To be clear, when I say content, I don't mean PR as in a journalist writing about you. I also don't mean the copy that's on your website. When I say content, I am referring to you producing industry content on the company blog, podcast, YouTube channel, or elsewhere.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 16 HOURS AGO