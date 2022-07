Liberty is 26-11 and earned three consecutive bowl trips under coach Hugh Freeze. However, that streak will be tested in 2022, as Freeze's team lost quarterback Malik Willis to the NFL and returns only seven starters this fall. Despite the heavy personnel turnover, the Flames have enough winnable games (and talent) on the roster to earn another winning mark. Utah transfer Charlie Brewer could start at quarterback, with T.J. Green and Dae Dae Hunter anchoring the backfield. Home games against BYU and Virginia Tech also give Freeze's team plenty of chances to make some noise in '22.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO