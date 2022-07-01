Tracking The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 on cusp of being Tropical Storm Bonnie

Tracking The Tropics Forecast 7/1/2022 5AM 00:58

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather Team is tracking two disturbances, but neither poses a threat to South Florida.

Potential Tropical Cyclone # 2 is on the cusp of becoming Tropical Storm Bonnie on Friday morning.

At 8 a.m., the disturbance was 315 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and moving west at 18 miles per hour.

Heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding and mudslides in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Nicaragua/Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for San Andres, Colombia, Limon, Costa Rica northward to Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Cabo Blanco, Costa Rica northward to Puerto Sandino, Nicaragua.

The system is forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday, cross southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica on Friday night and emerge over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday. The system will then move offshore and parallel to the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala, and southern Mexico Saturday through Monday.

A tropical wave located about 100 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and storms. There is only a 10 % chance of development as this system moves west-northwestward towards the Windward Islands on Friday.