ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Christian Eriksen Contract Offer Revealed

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

Manchester United have offered Christian Eriksen quite a lucrative contract offer to attempt to bring him to Old Trafford as the midfielder is set to make a decision soon, according to a report.

United are looking at expanding their midfield options this summer with Erik Ten Hag keen on adding a number of new faces to his squad this summer - including Eriksen.

Ten Hag is familiar with Eriksen as the Danish international trained with his Ajax squad when recovering during the middle part of last season.

Eriksen then joined Brentford during the second half of last season as the London based side also remain in the running to attempt to sign him this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoRfr_0gS0I8j300
IMAGO / GEPA pictures

However, United are still keen to bring the former Tottenham man to Old Trafford and have reportedly offered him quite a significant deal.

According to David McDonnell of the Mirror has reported the details of the contract offered to Eriksen by United.

“United have told Eriksen and his agent they are willing to hand the 30-year-old Denmark international a two-year deal worth £150,000-a-week. But Eriksen is waiting to see who United sign this summer before making a decision on his immediate future, with time on his side as a free agent.”

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Erik Ten Hag
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajax#Danish#Tottenham#Mirror
Yardbarker

Report: Erik Ten Hag Convinced Christian Eriksen That He Could Play Alongside Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong At Manchester United

According to claims, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag provided Christian Eriksen with convincing statements that lead the Dane to make a final decision regarding his transfer to Old Trafford. The last week was full of excitement among the Red Devils fan base as Christian Eriksen informed Manchester United and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

David Ornstein: Christian Eriksen Verbally Agrees To Join Manchester United

Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United this summer as a free agent according to an exclusive report from highly reliable journalist, David Ornstein. Eriksen had been scouted as an option that Erik Ten Hag wanted to explore this summer, the Danish international had impressed majorly at Brentford during the second half of the Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report – Two London clubs want Juventus flop

Moise Kean looks destined for a return to the Premier League after his poor season back at Juventus. He re-joined the Bianconeri last summer from Everton on an initial loan deal, and he has remained one of the club’s main attackers. However, his goal return is poor, and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Madrid are the bookies' early FAVOURITES to next appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager, with former club Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle also in contention as future destinations for the ex-PSG boss

Real Madrid have emerged as the early favourites to next appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager, after he was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants confirmed Pochettino's departure on Tuesday despite guiding the club to the Ligue 1 title, as the French giants confirmed he would be replaced by Christophe Galtier.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

Report: Erik Ten Hag Had More Than Two Conversations With Christian Eriksen Prior To Decision To Join Manchester United

According to reports, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is claimed to have been key for Christian Eriksen’s final decision to join the Red Devils. Given the impatience from the fan base and some players to see new important signings arriving to Old Trafford, the Dane has already made a decision to play at the tTheatre of Dreams the next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Manchester United busy as Ronaldo asks out, Barcelona not giving up on Lewandowski, more

There is not a moment of pause in a transfer market full of surprises and twists, so let's dive into our latest news and notes. Manchester United are making news for Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave the club (they insist he's not for sale) and his absence from training, but they're also finally active on the market as Erik ten Hag begins to leave his fingerprints on the squad. The club this week is working on making Christian Eriksen from Brentford and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord their first signings. Eriksen has verbally agreed to a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025. The Dutch left back, meanwhile, will cost €15 million, plus €2 million in add-ons. United might not be done as negotiations continue for Frenkie de Jong with optimism. The agreement with Barcelona is imminent for €65 million guaranteed fee and they're waiting to discuss the variable part with €20 million in add-ons. Once that hurdle is cleared, it'll be down to negotiating personal terms with de Jong. Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is also on ten Hag's list as he's obviously familiar with his work.
MLS
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
895
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy