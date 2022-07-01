ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heading to downtown Monroe or West Monroe for the fireworks? Here are the streets to avoid

By Scott Yoshonis, Monroe News-Star
The annual Independence Day celebrations in Monroe and West Monroe will take place on Saturday, with fireworks and other activities for the whole family.

If you're planning on heading to either downtown and taking in the festivities, be advised that some streets will be closed. Here is the list:

  • Endom Bridge will close at 7:30 p.m. to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic at 7:30 p.m.
  • DeSiard Street in Monroe will be closed from Franklin Street to 6th Street beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
  • Coleman at South 1st Street and North Riverfront at the railroad tracks in West Monroe will close at approximately 8:30 p.m
  • Northbound traffic on South Riverfront at Austin Street in West Monroe will close at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Saturday celebrations: Here's your guide to holiday events in Northeast Louisiana

The fireworks show will take place over the Ouachita River at 9 p.m. In preparation for the fireworks, members of the public are asked to properly secure pets and notify individuals who may be sensitive to loud noises.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Heading to downtown Monroe or West Monroe for the fireworks? Here are the streets to avoid

