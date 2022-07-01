ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Chamber to celebrate Independence Day at Emporia's Veterans Park

By Mark Mathews Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy 3 p.m. Monday, July 4, the vendors will have already set shop at Emporia’s Veterans Memorial Park as the United States celebrates its 246th birthday. It marks the beginning of the annual Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce ‘An Afternoon...

CYC Ltd. to celebrate youth on July 16 in Emporia

After the success of Washington Park’s Law Enforcement and Youth Day on June 18, there will be a very similar summer fun event for the children and families of Emporia and Greensville County just a month later. On Saturday, July 16, the Community Youth Center will host a community...
Late invoice brings chuckle to some members of Emporia City Council

The Emporia City Council recently approved a request from the city staff to finalize the payment of $69,445 to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Those in the Council Chambers couldn’t miss Councilman John Saunders grinning and shaking his head before the vote. Saunders’ reason for smiling was more than apparent when City Manager William Johnson brought the agenda item to the table.
Jessee ascends to Emporia Rotary Club presidency

On Tuesday, Bobby Wrenn officially inaugurated Rustin Jessee as president of the Emporia Rotary Club for 2022-23. Jessee officially took the helm replacing Mark Mathews on July 1. He will hold the position through June 30, 2023, before Linda Edwards assumes the club’s presidency. The Emporia Rotary Club is...
Emporia's Wrenn Recognized at Freddie Reekes Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic

The Southside Virginia Community College Foundation recently held the 2022 Freddie Reekes Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic at the Lake Gaston Golf Club in Gasburg. Proceeds from the golf classic, named in memory of a Brunswick county and SVCC legend. Mr. Reekes and Bobby Wrenn were instrumental in establishing this event in 2008 and over the years thousands of dollars have been raised for SVCC student scholarships.
Saint Paul’s Chapel School makes list of Virginia’s most endangered historic places

RICHMOND – Each year Virginia releases a list of historic places across the Commonwealth that face imminent or sustained threats, to encourage individuals, organizations, and local and state governments to advocate for and find solutions for their preservation. Eleven historic sites facing insensitive development or neglect across Virginia were named to this year’s list.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia ABC stores extend hours of operation

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
#Independence Day#Local event#Local Life#Veterans Memorial Park#The Emporia City Council
High speed chase results in capture of shooter

SUSSEX COUNTY — An hour-long police pursuit that began in Sussex County on June 30 and led to the capture of two shooting suspects is believed to be connected to a fire which totally destroyed a mobile home in Stony Creek last Wednesday, as Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Stewart Hudson revealed in an exclusive interview.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
Greensville County Eagles 2022 football schedule set

The schedule for the two-time defending Tri-Rivers District champion Greensville County Eagles is similar to last year’s slate with a pair of notable exceptions — Mecklenburg County Schools Park View and Bluestone are off the docket. Park View and Bluestone are combining to form Mecklenburg County High School....
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Gunman opens fire on I-95 driver in Richmond

RICHMOND Va. — Police are looking for the person who opened fire on Interstate 95 in Richmond early Monday morning. The gunfire injured a driver. "Virginia State Police was notified of a single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 71 mile marker in the City of Richmond. The Honda Civic was eventually located at a gas station in the 4400 block of Commerce Road, just off Bells Road Exit 69," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old male from Richmond, Va., was located inside the Honda and found to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, wounds."
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hopewell police investigate Fourth of July drive-by shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are looking for the person responsible for shooting into a vehicle while driving past another vehicle. On Monday, July 4 around 4:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Cedar Level Road and Wilmington Avenue for the report of an accident that resulted in the vehicle getting hit by gunfire.
HOPEWELL, VA
WSET

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at party

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A child is dead and another person is injured after multiple shootings at a party in central Virginia, police said. Officers were called to an event venue in suburban Richmond on Saturday night for a report of a shooting, local news outlets reported. Upon their...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend meant for celebrations turned violent from Jackson Ward to The Fan. Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings that killed one and left several people injured during the 4th of July weekend. The first shooting happened on West Main Street at City Dogs Sunday...
RICHMOND, VA

