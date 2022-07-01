Missouri’s gas tax rising Friday, refund requests now open

ST. LOUIS – You might notice gas prices rising in Missouri once again this weekend. Starting Friday, the state will increase its motor fuel tax by 2.5 cents.

Last year, Missouri passed legislation to increase the statewide fuel tax from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5 cents per gallon. In addition to a gas tax increase last October, Missouri’s motor fuel tax rate is set to bump up by 2.5 cents per gallon annually on July 1 through 2025.

The spike comes on the heels of another record-setting day in Missouri for gas prices. The American Automobile Association reports an average gas price of $4.57 per gallon in the Show-Me State. St. Louis enters the new month just below its record average of $4.87 per gallon from June 14.

Despite the pain at the pump, relief could soon be available to some Missourians. Drivers who have saved their gas receipts could receive a partial refund through the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Missouri DOR has opened applications for refunds on last year’s 2.5-cent tax increase per gallon through an online portal. The opportunity could allow people to receive money back on gas purchases after Oct. 1, 2021, the date Missouri first increased its gas tax.

According to the Missouri DOR , “A claim must be filed by the customer who purchased the fuel, and records of each purchase must be maintained by the customer and available for inspection by the department for three years.”

Refund claims can be submitted from July 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022. Anyone looking to file a claim must also buy gas for vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds and use their vehicles for highway use.

In addition to meeting these criteria, Missouri DOR will require applicants to share the following information to submit a refund claim:

Vehicle identification number of the motor vehicle into which the motor fuel was delivered

Date of sale

Name and address of who is buying

Name and address of who is selling

Number of gallons purchased

Number of gallons purchased and charged Missouri fuel tax, as a separate item.

On Memorial Day, the Missouri DOR launched a form known as the 4923-H , which allows people to log such purchases and offers specific instructions for people trying to make refund claims on multiple vehicles.

Missouri will raise the gas tax 2.5 cents each of the next three years after Gov. Mike Parson signed SB 262 into action last year. The bill also offers provisions that allow Missourians to request a refund once a year for refunds on the gas tax in the following amounts:

2.5 cents in 2022

5 cents in 2023

7.5 cents in 2024

10 cents in 2025

12.5 cents in 2026 and each year after

For more information on how to prepare to apply and the requirements for a refund, click here .

