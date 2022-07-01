ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto High School football preview

By Vince Pellegrini
 4 days ago

TORONTO, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Knights are seeking their fourth straight postseason appearance, which would match the longest streak in school history (1997-2000).

Entering his fifth year at the helm of Toronto’s program, Josh Franke has set the bar high entering 2022.

“We had a small senior class [last year] but all were key contributors for us. We have to find a way to replace them as there’s no rebuilding here,” Franke said.

Aiden Mick, the quarterback who graduated, threw for 1,137 yards on 81 completion of 142 attempts (57.0%) and six scores a year ago. Last year, the Red Knights finished with six different ball carriers who gained over 240 yards led by Zane Kinsey (550 yards). Their leading receiver Shane Keenan (446 yards receiving) has since graduated but Dom Bouscher (26 catches, 314 yards) is back for his junior year.

The Red Knight defense forced 15 turnovers in 2021. Toronto welcomes back 10 starters

Coach Franke and his staff will rely on a quartet of seniors in Zane Kinsey (RB/DB), Max Silverthorn (OT/DL), Ashton Ellis (G/DL) and Logan Sloane (LB/WR).

“Zane is an explosive talent,” points out Franke. “He participated in just five games last season. He has high expectations this year as he’s been getting a lot of attention from [college] recruiters. Max stands 6 foot 5, 285 pounds. We expect to see him cause some havoc. Zeb Kinsey, [a sophomore], expects to be a major contributor on both sides of the ball. Dom Bouscher broke the school’s kickoff return record and had two punt returns for touchdowns. Kam Baker has started for us at cornerback. He’s also a threat offensively as a runner and receiver. He also was a second-team All-State cornerback as a sophomore. Jayce Nett [compiled] over 100-tackles as a freshman. He is our most underrated player heading into the 2022 season.”

Toronto opens the new campaign on August 19 at Wellsville.

“Our success will be determined by how they manage their mentality and whether or not we can stay healthy throughout the season,” said Franke.

Toronto Red Knights
Fast Facts
Head Coach : Josh Franke, 5th season at Toronto (22-19)
2021 Record: 5-6
Last 5 Years: 26-25 (51.0%)
Home Field: Red Knight Stadium
League: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
Base Offense: Multiple
Base Defense: 3-3-5

Returning Starters
Offense : 9
Defense: 10

2021 Team Stats
Scoring Offense : 25.3
Scoring Defense : 30.2
Total Offense: 320.0
Rushing Offense: 206.5
Passing Offense : 113.5

2021 Individual Leaders
Passing : Aiden Mick – 1137 yards, 57.0%, 6 TDs
Rushing: Zane Kinsey – 550 yards, 8.1 avg, 5 TDs
Receiving: Shane Keenan – 446 yards, 18.6 avg, 3 TDs
Tackles: Jayce Nett – 102
Quarterback Sacks : Shane Keenan – 4.0
In t erceptions: Jayce Nett – 3

2021 Results
Independence 44 Red Knights 13*
Red Knights 59 Steubenville Catholic Central 7
Red Knights 20 Pymatuning Valley 14
Red Knights 19 Madonna 16
Barnesville 37 Red Knights 0
Edison 21 Red Knights 20
Lakota 63 Red Knights 40
Buckeye Local 29 Red Knights 13
Red Knights 41 Lisbon 26
Bellaire 47 Red Knights 20
Red Knights 33 Orange 20
*-playoff

2022 Schedule
Aug. 19 – at Wellsville
Aug. 26 – East Palestine
Sept. 2 – at Lisbon
Sept. 9 – Buckeye Local
Sept. 16 – Oak Glen
Sept. 23 – Edison
Sept. 30 – at Barnesville
Oct. 8 – at Madonna
Oct. 14 – Pymatuning Valley
Oct. 22 – at Steubenville Catholic Central

