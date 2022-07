Dangerous heat will continue to be the rule for a few days with temps near (or over 100) and Heat Index values peaking at 110 in the afternoon. A Heat Warning has been expanded into Thursday. So the question is now: any heat relief coming? Is there a pattern change? The only heat relief on the way will be the risk of isolated afternoon showers and storms. We’ve had a few the last couple of days, but they have been pretty spotty. There is a wedge of cooler air that will try to drop in for the weekend. But the cooldown will not be a major pattern change.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO