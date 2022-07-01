ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Ribbon Cutting for New Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club

By Region News
 4 days ago

In Valparaiso, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana celebrated a ribbon cutting for the new Valpo Boys and Girls Club Wednesday after raising capital funds for the project for nearly three years. The new facility on Evans Avenue across from Fairgrounds Park opened in early June.

The Crusader Newspaper

Historic Carolyn Mosby Senior Living Community Renovated

Gorman & Company held a groundbreaking event at their first Gary, Indiana project, renovating the historic Carolyn Mosby Senior Living Community during a press conference well attended by community leaders on June 28, 2022, at the building site, 650 Jackson St. The Carolyn Mosby Senior Community is an existing eight-story,...
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Taco Fest comes to La Porte on Friday

LA PORTE, Ind. -- A Taco Fest will be held on Friday in the city of La Porte. A competition will be held between local restaurants and businesses across the city to see who makes the best taco. Taco Fest is a pet-friendly event that is free to the public,...
LA PORTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Merrillville projects receive tax abatement approvals

The Merrillville Redevelopment Commission and Town Council have approved tax abatements for six projects in the Lake County town. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the investments total more than $130 million and are expected to create hundreds of jobs in Merrillville.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 5 confirmed deceased in Highland Park shooting

(ABC News) - UPDATE: ATF has agents on scene and is conducting an urgent trace on the recovered firearm described by local authorities as a rifle, according to Chicago-area law enforcement source. UPDATE: The City of Highland Park confirmed that 5 people are dead and 16 more have been hospitalized...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wbiw.com

Husband and wife pulled from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a husband and wife were pulled from the water at Washington Park Beach yesterday. At approximately 6:45 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched regarding two swimmers in deep water in the beach area of Lake Michigan who began to struggle against the current and went below the surface.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 5, struck by bullet falling from the sky in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A boy was hit in the shoulder by a bullet falling from the sky Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 5-year-old was in the backyard of his residence around 10:10 p.m. when he felt pain in his right shoulder in the 4300 block of West Crystal Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

From the files of Bob Malkas: The Lincoln-Lansing Drainage District

I have tried for 40 years to inform Lansing homeowners in Bloom Township of the injustice of the Lincoln-Lansing Drainage District. There is no justification for it to be able to impose a useless tax burden on residents. I have paid my annual $2.00 assessment religiously until last year.
LANSING, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy found in aftermath of Highland Park parade shooting reunited with family

CHICAGO - Authorities in suburban Chicago have reunited a young boy with his grandparents after he was found alone in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A picture was shared widely across social media Monday showing the boy in attempts to...
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
TheDailyBeast

Pathetic Proud Boys Ruin Another Pride Month Event for Kids at Indiana Library

The Proud Boys are continuing their pathetic crusade against entirely voluntary Pride Month events for kids at libraries. This time, seven members of the far-right group, who claim to be protecting children, stormed a storytime hour at the Virginia M. Tutt library in South Bend, Indiana. They left after about 40 minutes, but library staff were so rattled they canceled the event. "This definitely came as a shock," library system spokesperson Marissa Gebhard told WVPE. "We were not anticipating any problems...The library is a place of belonging, and it's a place for everyone." The extremist group have targeted several other storytime events recently, even pulling a gun on kids at a Nevada library. "This appears to be a tactic or strategy that the Proud Boys are using to harass, threaten, and intimidate members of the LGBTQ community," midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League David Goldenberg told ABC 57.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN TV

Strong T-Storms portions of Will Co IL and Lake Co IN until 2:15AM…

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will and Lake Counties through 215 AM CDT... At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over South Holland, or over Harvey, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Frankfort, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Peotone, Griffith and Dyer.
WILL COUNTY, IL
romeoville.org

Garbage Pickup Delayed Week of July 4

Garbage WILL NOT be picked up on Monday, July 4th due to Independence Day. Service will be delayed one day for everyone. Garbage normally collected on Friday will be picked up Saturday.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
passionpassport.com

Best Bars and Brunch Spots in Chicago

Chicagoans love their brunch, but they also love their bars. What better way to soak up the night before than a delicious plate of brioche French toast or savory breakfast tostadas? We've got a roundup of the best ideas by neighborhood for the night of and the morning after with this guide to Chicago bars and brunch.
CHICAGO, IL

