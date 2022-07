First-year university students will be warned about the risk of needle spiking in nightclubs through a new government ad campaign.The Home Office has said it is looking into launching the campaign at the start of the new academic year in September to urge students to stay vigilant.It comes after the number of students reporting being spiked with needles surged around the same time last year.Research by student publication The Tab, cited by the government, found that 11 per cent of students surveyed said they had been spiked.The survey, which involved 23,000 students from 19 universities, found that of those who...

